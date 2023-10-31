When Angel Reese decided to publicly decline the White House's invitation for her and her LSU women's basketball teammates, she probably didn't expect it would turn into a learning experience. But with a little guidance from her coach, Kim Mulkey, that's exactly what happened.

Let’s set the stage: The White House extended its traditional victory invitation in April to LSU to celebrate their national championship, the first ever title for the women's team. But, in a surprising twist, First Lady Jill Biden also invited the runners-up, Iowa, in a show of good sportsmanship. Reese, her teammates and her inner circle felt a sting of disrespect. So Reese, living in the digital age, did what comes naturally: she went to Twitter to voice her thoughts, saying it was “a joke.”

LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey wasn’t about to let this moment pass without imparting some wisdom. She picked up the phone and called Reese, Chantel Jennings of The Athletic reported. Mulkey expressed her admiration for Reese’s boldness in speaking her mind but reminded her young player that this decision wasn't hers alone to make. She acknowledged Reese’s right to her opinion but highlighted the importance of considering the broader picture.

When the Tigers eventually visited the White House, Reese wasn’t sidelined. Instead, Mulkey ensured she had a central role, presenting President Joe Biden with a customized LSU jersey. It was a distinct moment, showing that Reese's voice had been heard, but also showcasing the importance of respect.

“I’m just kind of thinking of the bigger picture of everything, always thinking not just of myself, but the people around me and how that affects other people,” Reese said. “Just being able to take a step back and look at it from a bigger picture and not just reacting immediately has just been something I’ve learned. That’s just growing up and maturing — just making mistakes and learning from those mistakes.”

Angel Reese walked away from this experience with more than just a memory of visiting the White House. She gained a deeper understanding of balance. She wants the younger generation, who might look up to her, to see all sides of her personality: that even though she’s bold and stands her ground, she’s also still learning, and sometimes she has to apologize and correct herself while trying to stay true to who she is.

“I’ve always wanted to be one of the best players in the country, but I never knew my inspiration outside of that,” Reese said. “Being able to have a voice and that getting broadcasted and just being able to be unapologetically me — I think that has helped grow another different kind of community for people who don’t always have a voice. I speak for a platform of people that don’t feel like they can say certain things.”