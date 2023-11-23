LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese summoned her inner Deion Sanders amid her recent absence from the team.

LSU women's basketball superstar Angel Reese has doubled down on her Deion Sanders-like stance amid her controversial absence.

Angel Reese has gone under the radar from LSU women's basketball for the past several days. However, she made her presence felt on her TikTok account this week.

Angel Reese has been drawing inspiration from Coach Prime. She posted an Instagram story featuring Deion Sanders' press conference from three months ago.

“Look at me. What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain't make me, so you can't break me. You didn't build me, so you can't kill me,” Deion Sanders said.

“God established me, so ain't nothing you can do to me. I been him, I been a difference maker, a game-changer, I've been that guy. So what would change? Not a darn thing,” Sanders added.

Angel Reese's recent absence from LSU women's basketball has been baffling the media and fans alike. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said “locker room issues” were behind her star forward's absence.

Mulkey hasn't delved into specifics. She made it clear to reporters she will protect her players. “They are like family,” she said.

The defending national champions have held serve in their best player's absence. LSU women's basketball beat Southeastern Louisiana and Texas Southern by an average of 41 points in their past two games.

Despite LSU women's basketball's recent run, things feel awkward without Angel Reese in the lineup. She's a double-double machine who makes a huge impact every game.

We can only wonder when Angel Reese will take the court again.