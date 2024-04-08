The LSU women's basketball team was stopped short of the Final Four by Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. Yet, that did not stop Angel Reese from tuning into the national championship. South Carolina women's basketball guard Raven Johnson Reese FaceTimed Reese after the Gamecocks won the title, and their interaction did not disappoint.
Reese congratulated Johnson and junior forward Sania Feagin on the win and said she was proud of them, as provided by Joshua Sanchez. The Tigers star hoped to hoist the championship trophy, but she could not help but be happy for South Carolina after their perfect ending to a dominant year.
The Gamecocks' 87-75 victory over Iowa capped their record at 38-0 and landed them their third championship in eight years. South Carolina's stars showed up big time, but their true might was shown through their depth.
South Carolina's bench outscored Iowa's backup unit 37-0. Freshman guard Tessa Johnson erupted with 19 points and four rebounds off the bench. In addition, fellow freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley contributed nine points, four assists, and four rebounds.
Dawn Staley's squad showed heart on both ends of the floor, and Raven Johnson was at the epicenter of the attack. The sophomore had an off scoring night, but she played hounding defense. Johnson amassed four steals and two blocks along with five rebounds.
She was key in cooling Caitlin Clark's hot hand. Clark scored a whopping 18 points in the first quarter, which broke the single-quarter record for a national title game. However, she ended with a “modest” 30 points and four turnovers.
South Carolina's win came after marching past the North Carolina, Indiana, Oregon State, and NC State women's basketball teams. The reigning SEC champs are back at the top, but LSU will not continue to sit idle and watch them dominate.
How will the LSU women's basketball team rebound after Angel Reese's exit?
Angel Reese had a stellar career with the Tigers. After transferring to LSU in 2022, Reese made a historical impact on the program. She averaged college career bests of 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and an impressive 1.8 steals per game through 36 games in 2022-23.
Reese helped the Tigers earn a No. 3 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and her play helped LSU win their first national championship. Her team looked strong going into the 2023-24 season. Reese was a double-double machine. Add in her returning teammates along with Louisville transfer Haley Van Lith, and LSU looked poised for another title.
However, things did not go as the Tigers hoped. Reese's squad lost 94-87 to Caitlin Clark and the stellar Iowa women's basketball team in the 2024 Elite Eight. Afterward, Reese decided to forgo her last year of eligibility and enter the stacked 2024 WNBA Draft. In addition, Haley Van Lith entered the transfer portal. These developments are leaving fans wondering how the team will do in the future.
Tigers fans can rest easy knowing the team retains the services of star guard Flau'jae Johnson in addition to highly coveted coach Kim Mulkey. These two combined with the other returning and incoming talent should allow LSU to continue being a threat.
All in all, Angel Reese's FaceTime call with Raven Johnson proves one thing: she will continue to support college basketball stars despite leaving. Her legacy at LSU is awe-inspiring and there is no doubt future teams will aspire to achieve what she did during her time in Baton Rouge.
Perhaps one day, Reese can FaceTime future Tiger stars if they win another national championship.