LSU women's basketball team secures a historic victory, but the triumph is shadowed by star point guard Hailey Van Lith's concerning foot injury.

In a recent update for LSU women's basketball, point guard Hailey Van Lith has been sidelined with plantar fasciitis. The news came in the wake of LSU's dominant 133-44 victory over McNeese State on Tuesday, a game that showcased the team's defensive strength but also highlighted the challenges they face without key players like Van Lith.

Head coach Kim Mulkey revealed that there's no specific timeline for Van Lith's return, a situation that adds to the team's existing hurdles. Earlier this season, Angel Reese missed four games, sophomore forward Sa'Myah Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury and sophomore guard Kateri Poole is no longer with the team. Despite these setbacks, Mulkey is focusing on the “grinds” of the season, a period she considers crucial for teaching and team development.

The Tigers, ranked No. 7 and holding a 10-1 record, initially struggled against McNeese State, with the score tied at 10-10 in the first quarter. However, Mulkey's decision to implement full-court pressure turned the tide. This strategy led to McNeese State committing 36 turnovers, which LSU converted into 52 points. Notably, the Tigers achieved a 47-0 run while holding McNeese scoreless for an entire quarter and beyond, a feat Mulkey described as “kind of crazy.”

Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, and freshman MiKaylah Williams were instrumental in this defensive showcase, contributing to a total of 20 steals. Despite the impressive scoreboard, Mulkey believes that the team's true defensive potential is yet to be fully realized, especially given the current roster challenges.

“I think when Hailey gets back and if you can keep everybody healthy, I think you'll start to see some good stuff out there,” Mulkey said, via Cory Diaz of the Daily Advertiser.

The coach remains optimistic about the team's prospects, particularly with the eventual return of Van Lith. She emphasizes the importance of defense and rebounding in complementing the team's offensive capabilities.

“I'm not saying you're not seeing good stuff now. I see improvement,” Mulkey said. “But I'll say it again, we can score the ball with a lot of people. But you got to defend and you got to rebound if you want to win championships.”