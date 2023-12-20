LSU women's basketball sensation Angel Reese makes a celebrated homecoming to Baltimore for a showdown with Coppin State.

In a remarkable collaboration between LSU women's basketball and Coppin State, basketball prodigy Angel Reese returns to her roots in Baltimore for a highly-anticipated homecoming game on Wednesday.

The journey of Reese, a standout LSU forward, began in Baltimore where she was first spotted by Jerome Shelton, the legendary coach at Saint Frances Academy. As a sixth grader, Reese's exceptional talents in ball handling, rebounding, and her confident demeanor on the court were already evident.

A decade later, Reese has grown into a 6-foot-3 All-American, a national champion, and one of the most influential collegiate athletes in the country. On Wednesday, the LSU women’s basketball team will play against Coppin State in a game that's a mere 5 miles from Reese's high school alma mater. The matchup, a result of almost a year's coordination between LSU and Coppin State coach Jermaine Woods, offers Reese a triumphant return to her hometown.

Fans sell-out LSU/Coppin State game to see Angel Reese

“They wanted to try to get her home, and I was all about that,” Woods said, as reported by Reed Darcey of NOLA.com. “It wasn’t a difficult decision. I mean, they wanted to bring Angel home, and I had a chance to help, and I wanted to do that, so there wasn't any hesitation on my end. It was like, let's do it. And we got it done.”

The game, set to be held in Coppin State's 4,100-seat arena, has already sold out, reflecting Angel Reese's immense popularity and the excitement surrounding her return. Reese, who is playing in her fifth game following a four-game absence earlier in the season, is on the bring of achieving her 40th double-double for the team.

For Coppin State, this event is more than just a game. It promised a significant boost in ticket revenue and enhances the school's visibility. Woods expressed his gratitude to LSU's coach Kim Mulkey for making this homecoming possible and acknowledged the positive impact it will have on the school's budget.

“I want to say thank you to coach Mulkey for bringing her team in,” Woods said. “And I know it’s Angel’s homecoming, but there's a lot of schools in Baltimore that she could have went to, right? And I appreciate her for choosing us and helping us because it is going to help us budgetarily, for sure.”

Angel Reese's Baltimore roots run deep

Reese's connection to Baltimore is deeply rooted. Her mother, also named Angel, was a star player for the University of Maryland Baltimore-County in the early 90s. Additionally, Reese's aunts, Kristi and Kortni Webb, both played for Saint Frances under coach Shelton before their respective collegiate careers. These family ties to Baltimore's basketball legacy only add to the significance of Reese's homecoming.

DeWayne Burroughs, Angel Reese's former AAU coach and Coppin State's coach during Reese's high school years, recalls her as a middle schooler with exceptional skills and potential. He likens her rebounding to that of Dennis Rodman and notes her ability to attract Power Five program coaches to the area.

“She was still in middle school,” Burroughs said, “So I knew then that she was gonna be something special because she was long, athletic, could shoot the ball a little bit, she could rebound and dribble, and for her size at that time, that was something that a lot of kids didn't have.”

Reese's high school years at Saint Frances were marked by her partnership with Mia Davis and Nia Clouden, both of whom went on to have successful collegiate and professional careers. Under Shelton's guidance, Reese won four championships, three with Saint Frances and one with LSU. Her return to Baltimore for this game is not just a homecoming; it's a celebration of a journey that began with a coach's foresight and a young girl's extraordinary talent.

Shelton reflects on Reese's impact, noting, “She's a special person in this area,” and expressing pride in her connection to Saint Frances Academy. Reese's journey has come full circle, and her return to Baltimore is a testament to her enduring bond with the city that nurtured her talent.