LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and Leaf Trading Cards pioneer a new chapter in women's collegiate sports representation.

LSU women's gymnastics standout Olivia Dunne and Leaf Trading Cards have unveiled an exclusive collection of memorabilia. The launch speaks to Dunne's impact in the NIL era, spotlighting her as a trendsetter among college athletes. With a robust social media presence and a diverse brand portfolio, Dunne has been a leading figure in leveraging NIL opportunities since the policy's inception.

This collaboration, building upon a partnership that began in 2022, features Dunne's first on-card autographed trading cards. The collection also includes autographed photos, an LSU leotard (which has already sold out), mini football helmets and jerseys, among other items. This array of memorabilia was introduced ahead of LSU's first exhibition season game on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in collegiate sports merchandising.

Last week, Leaf held its first gymnastics NIL memorabilia signing event. Alongside Dunne, fellow LSU gymnasts Savannah Schoenherr, Aleah Finnegan and Elena Arenas, who also recently launched her first trading card with Leaf, were present.

Leaf excited to work with more female athletes

CJ Breen, Leaf's Director of Marketing and Licensing, expressed his enthusiasm about working with an inclusive brand that prioritizes female athletes.

“Working for the industry's most inclusive and female-friendly trading card brand is a true blessing,” Breen said, as reported by Michael Ehrlich of Sports Illustrated. “In the last few months, Leaf, under new leadership, has not only taken significant strides forward but has also adopted an innovative approach to enhance the visibility of female athletes on trading cards. The visionary leadership at the helm has played a pivotal role in orchestrating this remarkable initiative for female athletes in the collectible trading card space, taking it to the next level.”

Off the mat, Olivia Dunne has been actively working towards expanding NIL opportunities for female athletes through The Livvy Fund, in collaboration with LSU's Bayou Traditions. Her aim is to level the playing field in college sports, advocating for equal recognition and opportunities for women athletes.

“I really hope to get as many women student-athletes on board as I can,” Dunne shared previously with SI Swimsuit. “I want to continue to elevate women’s sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men’s. We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal.”

Apart from her partnership with Leaf, Dunne has established NIL collaborations with brands like Vuori, Motorola, Caktus AI, American Eagle and Body Armor.

The LSU women's gymnastics team is set to start their season on Jan. 5, facing Ohio State.