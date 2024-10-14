Luguentz Dort's net worth in 2024 is $7 million. Dort is a starting small forward for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's a closer look at Luguentz Dort's net worth in 2024.

What is Luguentz Dort's net worth in 2024?: $7 million (estimate)

Luguentz Dort's net worth in 2024 is $7 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as CA Knowledge.

Luguentz Dort was born on April 19, 1999, in Montreal. He initially spent his high school years in Canada before moving to the United States to attend Arlington Country Day School. Afterwards, Dort transferred to Conrad Academy before finishing his high school education at Athlete Institute.

Although Dort's high school basketball stint was shrouded in mystery, he did impress enough in several tourneys, including the Nike Hoop Summit, Adidas National Tournament, Adidas EuroCamp, and the 2017 NBA Basketball Without Borders Camp, according to sources. Dort was also a two-time BioStell All-Canadian Game MVP.

Coming out of high school, Dort was a five-star prospect based in Canada, according to ESPN. As a blue-chip prospect, Dort received offers from various college basketball programs, including Oregon, Michigan State, Miami, Indiana, Baylor, and Arizona State. The Canadian prospect eventually committed to Arizona State.

Dort only played a single season for the Arizona State Sun Devils, making him a one-and-done prospect. In his lone season in a Sun Devils uniform, Dort averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 41% from the field overall.

During that year, the Arizona State Sun Devils posted a 23-11 record. The Sun Devils earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament before Buffalo eliminated them, 91-74. For Dort's efforts, he was named Pac 12 Freshman of the Year and was named to the Pac 12 All-Freshman Team. He also made the Pac 12 All-Defensive Team and Second team All-Pac 12.

Luguentz Dort is signed by the Thunder

After just one season with Arizona State, Dort decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. On draft night, Dort didn't hear his name called in the annual draft.

However, Dort agreed to a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Spotrac. Shortly after, his deal was converted into a four-year rookie contract worth $5.4 million. In his rookie season, Dort averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 39% from the field overall.

Dort shined bright in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. During his playoff debut, Dort was part of the promising Thunder squad that pushed their first-round series against the Houston Rockets to seven games. Although they were eliminated in the first round, Dort still averaged 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game on 36% shooting.

A season later, Dort improved his production to 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while hitting 39% of his shots. However, Dort's best year came in the 2021-2022 season. Here, the former Arizona State standout averaged a career-high 17.2 points to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

After signing with the Thunder, Dort actually juggled his time by playing not only for the Thunder but also spent time playing with the Oklahoma City Blue. The Oklahoma City Blue are the Thunder's affiliate team in the NBA G-League. In 13 games with the Blue, Dort averaged 19.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game on 44% shooting.

Luguentz Dort signs contract extension with the Thunder

Fresh from arguably his best NBA season, the Thunder rewarded Dort with a five-year contract extension worth $87.5 million, based on a report by The Athletic. In the 2022-2023 season, Dort tallied 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 39% shooting from the floor.

A season later, Dort produced 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per outing while making a career-best 44% of his shots. But more importantly, Dort was part of the Thunder squad that won its first playoff series since 2016.

In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Dort averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 36% shooting to help the Thunder sweep the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. Unfortunately, the Thunder's playoff campaign ended after the Dallas Mavericks dispatched them in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Dort has carved out a reputation for defensive intensity. As a result, it isn't surprising that brands have opted to partner with the Thunder forward. According to sources, Dort endorses brands such as PlayStation Ca, rds, and Maisons & Co.

Luguentz Dort representing Canada internationally

Aside from playing in the NBA, Dort also sees action for the Canadian men's national basketball team internationally. Back in 2022, Dort reportedly agreed to a three-year commitment to suit up for Team Canada, based on reports.

Dort wore the national team colors at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He helped Team Canada bring home the bronze medal.

Moreover, the team received $53,000 for participating, an additional $107,000 for advancing to the top 16, and another $1.2 million for finishing in third place. In the tournament, Dort averaged 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 37% shooting.

