Soccer superstar Luis Suarez is retiring. After 18 years, five countries, 524 goals, and three bites heard ‘round the world, one of the greatest footballers of a generation and the all-time leading scorer for Uruguay is walking away from the game.

Suarez, 36, currently plays for Grêmio in Brazil this season, making 25 appearances in all competitions. But despite the team’s season still going on, the Uruguayan star has informed the club he will be retiring due to lingering “intense knee pain.”

The prolific forward came up with Nacional in his home country before moving to the Netherlands at 19. There Suarez joined Groningen, where he scored 15 goals and notched seven assists in 37 games, catching the eye of the Dutch giant, Ajax.

After a staggering 111 goals and 68 assists in three seasons with Ajax, Suarez made his move to the big time, spending the next 11 years with some of the biggest clubs in Europe: Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid.

His most successful spell was from 2014 to 2020 with Barcelona in Spain. There he formed one-third of the magical “MSN” forward group with Lionel Messi and Neymar. During his time with Barca, Suarez made 283 appearances scoring 195 goals and adding 113 assists, while the team won four La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys, two Spanish Supercups, and a Champions League trophy.

For the last two seasons, Suarez had returned to South America to play with his teenage club, Nacional and Grêmio, in Brazil.

Luis Suarez is also retiring as one of the greatest players in the history of the Uruguay national team. His 68 goals for the team leads all his countrymen.

Despite all the personal and team success, Suarez may be best remembered for the three biting incidents in his career and a 2010 World Cup handball vs. Ghana that saved his team from defeat.

Suarez bit rivals at PSV and Chelsea while with Ajax and Liverpool, respectively, and Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup. He received multi-game suspensions for each incident.