After reaching the NBA Finals in just his sixth year in the league, Dallas Mavericks franchise star Luka Doncic will be hard at work this offseason knowing what could have been an NBA championship. After announcing his newest signature sneaker, the Jordan Luka 3, towards the end of the season, we'll now see a new colorway drop as the Jumpman expands their Luka 3 catalogue.

Since signing with Jordan Brand back in 2019, Luka Donic has become the face of their basketball line alongside other marquee players like Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, and Paolo Banchero. Following successful launches of the Jordan Luka 1 and subsequent Luka 2, the newest Luka 3 features the latest in Jordan's basketball tech, along with specs and colorways tailored to the preferences of Doncic himself.

Following a successful debut release of the Luka 3 “Photo Finish” colorway and an upcoming “Blurred Vision” pair, it was announced that a dark-toned “Fear” colorway will be releasing as well.

Jordan Luka 3 “Fear”

The Jordan Luka 3 features a sleek design with comfort and stability at the forefront of its aim. The shoes feature lockdown support through the uppers and an updated 3.0 cushioning system through the midsole. The shoes are extremely comfortable while still providing maximum energy return when changing directions and accelerating. The shoes' design is inspired by Doncic's love of foreign cars.

This color features a predominantly black ensemble while greyscale and white hues mixed throughout. The midsole features a white trim extending to the outsole, complemented by a black/white speckled pod around the upper. We see a red Jumpman logo on the side heel, a white Jumpman on the tongue, and Luka's “LD” signature logo on the back heels. All in all, this is a very clean, black sneaker that will match and complement just about anything.

The Jordan Luka 3 “Fear” is set to release on August 13, 2024, which was recently confirmed by Jordan Brand and other sneaker outlets. The shoes will drop on Nike's website and will be available in most Jordan Brand retailers. They come in at $140 price point and will be adjusted to $100 for kid's sizing. The “Photo Finish” colorway is currently available on Nike and will soon be alongside this upcoming pair.

What do you think of these? Is this the best colorway so far?