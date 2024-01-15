The newest Jordan Luka 2 features a 'Volt Green' colorway.

Luka Doncic is putting together yet another MVP-caliber season in his sixth year with the Dallas Mavericks and he's dead-set on bringing his team to the Playoffs once again. He's also been staying busy off the court promoting his signature line with Jordan Brand and come next month, we'll see the tandem put out a wild new colorway of the Jordan Luka 2. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Jordan Luka 2 arrived in the Summer of 2023 as Luka Doncic was gearing up for yet another big season with his Dallas team. The shoes have been well-received, but we haven't seen many colorways of them pop up in public releases. The newest colorway is a toned-down version of the recently released North Carolina Tar Heels PE of the Jordan Luka 2. This upcoming pair will feature the same bright green hits on a more muted base for the sneaker.

Is Luka the favorite to win the 2023-2024 NBA MVP? His signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 2, returns on February 2nd pic.twitter.com/6aRia0lDy6 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 15, 2024

The pair feature a primarily black upper with white contrasting on the designed underlay of the uppers. Subtle hits of Volt Green are seen on the outsoles, midsole logos, inscription on the heel, and Luka's logo on the tongue. The shoe is finished with a contrasting white plate along the midsole and the outsoles feature a translucent bottom. All in all, these are very unique in the scope of signature basketball sneakers today and the subtle hits of green should pair perfectly with some of the Mavericks' alternate uniforms.

Jordan Brand continues to pump out the releases for their young, rising stars and they're constantly adding new colorways to Zion Williamson's up-and-coming line as well. Don't be surprised if we see a Jordan Luka 3 in the works very soon.

These shoes will be available on February 2. 2024 and they'll be dropping on Nike.com, Nike SNKRS App, and will be made available at Jordan Brand retailers. The shoes will come in full sizing and will have a price tag of $130, making these and extremely affordable option for the level of on-court performance you're getting. Head over to Sneaker News for more detailed imagery.

What do we think about these, sneaker fam? Would you hoop in the Jordan Luka 2?