Good thing the actor looked at the text message.

Luther Ford, who plays Prince Harry on The Crown, admitted that he auditioned due to a text message.

His brother's girlfriend is the one who inspired Ford to try out for the part, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Luther Ford reveals how he auditioned for the part of Prince Harry

He revealed this on Instagram, where he put up a screengrab of the text that pushed him towards the part. It included a link to the casting call to play Prince Harry. The note on it said, “Luther this could be your moment.”

“Hahaha, my time has come. I don't know if the resemblance is strong enough,” he replied.

She wrote back, “Doesn't hurt to try.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luther Ford (@luther3ford)

He used those words as the caption for the post as well. “‘Doesn't hurt to try.' Wise words.”

The Instagram post also includes his photo and the real Prince Harry from a newsreel that says, “The Crown's teen Prince Harry actor revealed as cast film Queen Mother's funeral scenes.”

There's also a photo of him hanging out on a patio without his shirt on. Also, there's one of him looking up at a billboard for The Crown, which looks like it's from a studio lot. He's also holding hands with someone.

The Crown's final season is streaming now on Netflix. It features Prince William (Ed McVey) and Prince Harry as they become the poster children for royalty. Also, it depicts Diana's death (played by Elizabeth Debicki) and much more.

It's a good thing Luther Ford looked at that text message and clicked the link. His career is thankful.