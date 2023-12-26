Dominic West recently revelead why he isn't cool with Prince Harry anymore after The Crown

In a recent revelation, actor Dominic West, famed for his portrayal of Prince Charles in “The Crown,” disclosed the disconnection between him and Prince Harry, shedding light on the unexpected rift. West, who had engaged in a charitable endeavor with Harry in 2013, participating in a journey to Antarctica, disclosed during an interview with “Sunday Morning” that their communication had ceased, according to Rolling Stone.

The cause? West admitted that he inadvertently divulged too much information in a press conference, leading to the breakdown in their interaction. “I said too much in a press conference, and so we didn't speak after that,” West elaborated during the interview. While he didn't provide explicit details, it's speculated that West's slip-up occurred in a 2014 press conference post their joint charity trip.

“I said too much in a press conference so we didn’t speak after that.” Stars of the The Crown Dominic West and Jonathan Pryce reveal their run-ins with the royal family, including why one of them is no longer on speaking terms with Prince Harry.@KateEMcCann | @adamboultonTABB pic.twitter.com/iJgCyrLtjp — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) December 23, 2023

During this event, West praised Harry's contributions but may have crossed a line by sharing specific details about Harry's involvement, mentioning his expertise in building latrines and even describing a toilet roll holder in an elaborate structure Harry constructed.

In another interesting twist, West's co-star Jonathan Pryce, known for his portrayal of Prince Philip in the show's final seasons, shared an intriguing encounter related to the royal family. Pryce recounted an exchange with Princess Anne during his knighthood ceremony in 2021. Despite not receiving direct feedback from the royals about “The Crown,” Princess Anne seemingly hinted at having seen parts of it, leading to an amusing yet enigmatic conversation where Pryce expressed uncertainty and apologized, to which she responded, “Why? It's done now.”

“The Crown” concluded its illustrious six-season run in 2023, captivating audiences with its portrayal of the British royal family. West's inadvertent disclosure and subsequent lack of communication with Prince Harry hint at the delicate balance between public figures and their private lives, showcasing the intricacies and occasional pitfalls of navigating relationships within the limelight.