Former Chelsea star Ross Barkley has made a surprising return to the Premier League by signing with newly promoted Luton Town on a free transfer, reported by goal.com. The midfielder's move comes after his release from Ligue 1 side Nice earlier this summer.

Despite his recent stint in France, Barkley is no stranger to English football's top flight. With a career spanning various clubs, he has accumulated a notable 232 appearances in the Premier League. Now, at the age of 29, he's set to embark on a new chapter with Luton Town, bringing a wealth of experience to the squad.

Barkley's time in France was relatively brief, as he struggled to establish himself as a consistent starter at Nice. He began just nine games in Ligue 1, prompting his departure and eventual return to the English football scene. This move offers him a fresh opportunity to regain his form and prove his capabilities at the highest level once again.

His signing with Luton Town marks a significant development for the club as well. The Hatters are gearing up for their Premier League debut after securing promotion, and Barkley's addition to the squad adds depth and experience to their midfield ranks. Luton's supporters will be eager to witness how Barkley's talents will contribute to their performances on the pitch.

As Luton Town prepares for their inaugural Premier League fixture against Brighton, Ross Barkley's arrival undoubtedly injects a sense of excitement and anticipation into the club. The Liverpudlian's motivation to shine on the big stage and his readiness to make an impact could provide the team with a valuable boost as they step onto the Premier League scene.