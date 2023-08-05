Premier League clubs are taking steps to FIFA to safeguard their squads against the growing player exodus to the Saudi Pro League, as they fear losing their key players to clubs in Saudi Arabia, reported by goal.com. The concern primarily arises from the Saudi transfer window remaining open a week longer than the Premier League's, potentially leaving English teams vulnerable to losing players without being able to secure replacements until January. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have raised their concerns about the mismatched transfer windows, emphasizing that this could create a scenario where Premier League clubs are forced to part with their players without the ability to bring in suitable replacements promptly.

With Saudi clubs having spent more than £350 million on player acquisitions so far, the Premier League's top teams are becoming increasingly concerned about retaining their star players. Notable transfers like Fabinho, Riyad Mahrez, and Ruben Neves to Saudi clubs have added to the urgency of the situation.

The Football Association (FA) is reportedly addressing these concerns, and Premier League clubs are set to request that FIFA implements a change in the Saudi transfer window schedule to align it with the European window. While such a change wouldn't be feasible for the current year, it could be considered for the future, with potential implementation in the coming years.

As the Saudi Pro League's allure grows and more players are drawn to the financial incentives offered, it has become imperative for the Premier League to ensure that its clubs are not left vulnerable to losing their core players mid-season. The prospect of an extended player exodus to Saudi Arabia underscores the need for swift action to address this imbalance in the transfer window schedules.