Lycaon is an S-Rank Ice character available from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). This Victoria Housekeeping member’s kicks hit as hard as his looks. In this guide, we will talk about Lycaon’s kit, his skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Lycaon Kit In ZZZ

Lycaon is available in ZZZ as a standard Agent. Players can get more copies of him during his rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner.

Lycaon Background

Lycaon is an S-Rank Ice Stun character. Stun characters excel in, stunning enemies, opening them up for massive damage from Attack characters. That isn’t to say that they don’t deal damage, as Stun characters are fully capable of dishing out huge damage.

Lycaon Ascension Materials

Lycaon will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Stun Certification Seal x4

Advanced Stim Certification Seal x32

Buster Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Lycaon Skill Materials

Each of Lycaon’s Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Freeze Chip x10

Advanced Freeze Chip x30

Specialized Freeze Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Newborn Dullahan x59

Source Code – Tempest of Madness x9

Dennies x400,000

Lycaon Skills

Basic Attack – Moon Hunter: Unleashes up to 5 strikes, dealing Physical damage. Hold down Basic Attack to charge up, increasing the power of the attack and dealing Ice damage.

Dodge – Suitable Positioning: Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Keep it Clean: Slider forwards, launching a series of strikes in front, dealing Physical damage.

Dodge Counter – Etiquette Manuel: Strikes enemies in front, dealing Ice damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack – Chase of the Hunt: Unleashes a series of strikes, dealing Ice damage. Hold down Special Attack, increasing its power. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Thrill of the Hunt: Unleashes a series of powerful strikes, dealing massive Ice damage. Hold down Special Attack to charge up, consuming Energy to increase power of the attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack – As You Wish: Unleashes a series of powerful strikes at enemies in a small area in front of him, dealing massive Ice damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Mission Complete: Unleashes multiple powerful strikes at enemies in a large area, dealing massive Ice damage. The Daze dealt at the struck target is increased by 10%. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Metallic Paws: When Lycaon completes charging of a Basic Attack, the attack deals 6% increased Daze.

Additional Ability – Elegant Predator: When there are at least 2 Ice Agents in your squad: When Lycaon uses a Chain Attack, the entire squad generates 2 energy.

When there are at least 1 Strike and 1 Slash Agents in your squad: When Lycaon’s Dodge Counter hits an enemy, the next EX Special Attack deals 22% increased Daze.

Reactive Assist – Wolf Pack: Strikes enemies in front, dealing Ice damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Defensive Assist – Disrupted Hunt: Parries the enemy’s attack, inflicting massive Daze. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Vengeful Counterattack: Creates an icicle in front, which strikes all enemies within range, dealing Ice damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Lycaon Talents

Full Moon Momentum: When Lycaon completes charging of a Special Attack or EX Special Attack, the attack will deal 10% increased Daze. Can trigger once every 3.6s.

Energy Feedback: When stunning an enemy or triggering a squad member’s Chain Attack, Lycaon gains 3.6 energy. Can trigger once every 1s.

Attendant Training: All skill levels +2

Graceful Demeanor: If attacked while charging or during a charged attack, Lycaon will gain a 7.5% max HP Shield, lasting for 5s. His Anti-Interrupt is increased for the Shield’s duration. Can trigger once every 15s.

Alpha Nature: All skill levels +2

Ruthless Hunter: When a charged attack hits an enemy, the target suffers 5% increased Daze for Lycaon, stacking up to 5 times and lasting 12s. Only one stack can be gained per skill use, and repeated triggers reset the duration.

That’s all for Lycaon’s kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

