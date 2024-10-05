LeBron James is definitely a fan of the WNBA as he’s consistently shown this season with players such as Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson. Now, he’s showing love to another phenomenal player: Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx. Collier and the Lynx are a game away from birth in the WNBA Finals after a 90-81 win over the Connecticut Sun. Collier finished the game with 26 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and one block.

Indiana Pacers star Tyreese Haliburton took to his X account to show love to Collier for her amazing season.

“Napheesa been killin'” he posted on Friday night following the Lynx’s victory.

James saw the tweet on Saturday afternoon and was in full agreement with Haliburton’s assertion.

“FACTS!!! She’s a BEAST! Game so damn smooth and complete! TOUGH”

Both James and Haliburton’s praise of Collier is warranted, as she’s had a phenomenal season en route to the WNBA playoffs. Collier averaged 20.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 per game for Minnesota in the regular season. She’s dialed up her play even more during the team’s postseason run, upping her points per game to 26.8 and still being steady with her rebounding, blocks and steals.

She started the playoffs on a tear against the Phoenix Mercury, scoring 38 points in Game 1 and 42 points in Game 2. Minnesota wrapped up the series against Diana Taurasi and Phoenix in a sweep, setting their eyes on a formidable Suns team that took game one in a close 73-70 finish. Collier and her Lynx have one the next two games, putting them on a path to meet either the Liberty or Aces in the WNBA Finals.

Collier is a standout offensive player but her defense has earned her high acclaim in the W. She recently won the Defensive Player of the Year and finished second in MVP voting behind unanimous MVP A’ja Wilson. Collier’s penchant for blocking shots and picking the pockets of opposing players certainly aids her in being a complete player that is capable of leading her squad to the championship.

Collier and Minnesota look to wrap up their series against the Sun on Sunday at 5 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.