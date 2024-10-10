ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Lynx take on the New York Liberty. Our WNBA Finals odds series has our Lynx Liberty prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Liberty.

This is what dreams are made of. It's No. 1 versus No. 2 in a battle for the championship of women's professional basketball in the United States. Two months after the United States won Olympic gold in France to stamp itself — once again — as the most successful women's basketball nation on the planet, the two best teams in America will duel for a trophy. It's a series with the potential to become a classic, but even if it doesn't become the most memorable series you have ever seen, it still figures to provide a lot of high-quality basketball with more than a few supremely compelling storylines.

One of the most attractive elements of the 2024 WNBA Finals is that both the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx dominated their series-clinching wins in the semifinal round. New York pulled away late from Las Vegas to win by double digits in Game 4 of the semis versus the two-time defending WNBA champions. Minnesota jumped out to a huge lead in Game 5 versus the Connecticut Sun and remained in charge the whole way. The teams with the two best records in the WNBA regular season — the only two teams to reach the 30-win plateau — made convincing final arguments that they are ready to win this championship series and become the new rulers of the league.

Another especially enjoyable part of the Liberty-Lynx matchup is that for yet another year, the WNBA Finals are not a repeat of the year before. Since the year 2000, only one pair of WNBA Finals matchups has repeated in consecutive years: The Lynx played the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016 and 2017. The league has been fortunate to continuously provide fresh Finals matchups, and this is no exception. It's Minnesota's first Finals since 2017 against LA. It's New York's second consecutive Finals, but last year the Liberty played the Las Vegas Aces instead of the Lynx. It's the first time Minnesota and New York have battled for the WNBA championship.

On the court, this is going to be a showcase for Minnesota's Napheesa Collier, New York's Breanna Stewart, and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. Collier was the second-best player in the W this season behind only league MVP A'Ja Wilson of Las Vegas. However, the Liberty are the best team in the league because Stewart and Ionescu are both top-six players in the league. No other team has as good an on-court combo. Collier can't win this series by herself, but she will need to be great as she was in Games 3 and 5 of the semifinal series win versus Connecticut. Stewart and Ionescu will need to shine, but they know that Jonquel Jones is just as essential to a New York series win. We know who the stars are, but we also know the supporting casts have to be at their best as well.

Will Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve win the WNBA Finals and Olympic gold two months apart? Will the Liberty, who lost to the Houston Comets in the very first WNBA Finals in 1997, finally chase down their first championship? These and other irresistibly compelling questions will soon be answered as this best-of-five series begins on the Liberty's home floor.

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx know that Napheesa Collier — held in check by Connecticut in Games 1 and 2 of the semifinals — busted loose in the final three games and is back to playing at her best. When Collier soars, the Lynx do as well. It's easily the best reason to take Minnesota. A side note: This point spread opened at 4.5 and moved to 6.5. You're getting two more points with the Lynx compared to Tuesday night, when the lines first came out following Minnesota's Game 5 win over Connecticut.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty are the best team in the league. They dethroned champion Las Vegas. It's clear how good they are and how much they desperately want this title.

Final Lynx-Liberty Prediction & Pick

The Liberty will not be denied. Take New York.

Final Lynx-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -6.5