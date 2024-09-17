ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Lynx take on the Connecticut Sun. Our WNBA odds series has our Lynx Sun prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Sun.

The Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun are preparing for the WNBA playoffs, which begin in one week. There are two games left in the 40-game regular season. Here's what you need to know about the WNBA playoff and seeding picture, which will shape the betting calculus for these final few games, including this one between the Lynx and Sun on Tuesday:

Minnesota is still alive for the No. 1 seed, but the Lynx know that the New York Liberty face the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream in their last two games. The Lynx should not be going all-out to get the No. 1 seed, since they know New York just has to win one game to clinch the top seed.

Of greater interest to the Lynx is getting the No. 2 seed, giving them home-court advantage in every round before the WNBA Finals. Minnesota could clinch here, but the Lynx host the worst team in the WNBA, the Los Angeles Sparks, on Thursday. This game is not a must-win for Minnesota, though it's true that the Lynx could put the No. 2 seed race to bed with a win here and could then empty the bench for the Los Angeles game on Thursday. The Lynx just played a tough game on Sunday versus the New York Liberty. Do they want to push hard here or rest their starters and then play them Thursday against Los Angeles to wrap up the No. 2 seed? It's an interesting question facing the Lynx, who have some flexibility here.

Connecticut must win this game to get the No. 2 seed. It needs to win out and have Minnesota lose to Los Angeles on Thursday. That's probably not going to happen. The Sun are still in the driver's seat for the No. 3 seed with a two-game lead over fourth-place Las Vegas, but they need one more win. If they don't get it here, they could get it later in the week when they host the Chicago Sun. That puts them in a situation similar to what the Lynx face for the No. 2 seed. Connecticut could put the matter to rest on Tuesday, but it could also rest a little in this game and make the harder push on Thursday as a playoff tune-up.

Why The Lynx Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Lynx are 9-1 in their last 10 games. No one in the WNBA has been better in that span. Minnesota's lineup is clicking. Everyone is working together beautifully at both ends of the floor. Minnesota is on a roll and probably doesn't want to change anything about the way it is going about its business. If the Lynx play to their standards, they are better than Connecticut.

Why The Sun Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx are tired after the New York game on Sunday. Connecticut probably wants to make a statement before the playoffs begin. Minnesota might not go all-out here.

Final Lynx-Sun Prediction & Pick

The Lynx are the better team but aren't in a must-win situation. It's not a good game to bet on. Stay away from this one.

Final Lynx-Sun Prediction & Pick: Sun moneyline