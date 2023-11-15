The first trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film, Madame Web, has dropped and shows off variants of the iconic character.

A tangled web

The Madame Web trailer opens with Dakota Johnson's titular character entering a diner. She is seemingly attempting to a group of teens before a Spider-Man lookalike follows her in. Johnson is taken out of commission by the lookalike before Johnson is transported back in time to try the mission again.

“A week ago, I spent my life racing against time,” Johnson says as her character, Cassandra Webb, is seen as a paramedic. “Trying to save people who were running out of it. Until one moment changed everything.”

Webb is then taken into the river as she falls trapped inside a wrecked car. Luckily, her partner, played by Adam Scott, is there for the rescue. Since the accident, Johnson's character begins seeing visions of the future.

The Spider-Man lookalike is revealed to be Ezekiel Sims. In the comics, he has similar powers to the web-slinger. In Madame Web, he went on a mission in the Amazon with Johnson's mom. The four teens that Johnson saved reveal that they all know her in some way, whether it's by living in the same building or nearly being run over. To her, that's the “least weird” part of her day.

Late in the trailer, Sims warns Web about the girls. That's when glimpses of their various Spider-Man variants are seen. Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Webb/Madame Web and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is playing Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman. Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, and Emma Roberts also star in the film.

Madame Web is the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man universe after the Venom films and Morbius. Coming up, Kraven the Hunter will be released in August 2024, and a third Venom film as well.

Madame Web will be released on February 14, 2024.