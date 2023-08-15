Madame Web star Emma Roberts holds a spider in the poster for the upcoming American Horror Story season.
On August 15, FX released the poster and release date for American Horror Story: Delicate — its twelfth season — X (formerly Twitter). It will premiere on Wednesday, September 20. The poster with Roberts' character sees her holding a giant spider across her stomach — also implying that her character is pregnant.
Don’t worry. We’ll hold you. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/vOfKbcgqpC
— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023
American Horror Story is an anthology season created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. While each season features a new cast of characters, some actors have returned such as Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Lily Rabe. Delicate marks Roberts' sixth stime starring in a season of American Horror Story, so this is far from her first rodeo.
Emma Roberts is an actress that got her start with roles in Nancy Drew and Hotel for Dogs. Her big break came in Scream 4 when she played Jill Roberts — that film's Ghostface. She would go on to star in We're the Millers before doing a bunch of indie films like Palo Alto, I Am Michael, and In a Relationship. In 2020, she would star in the Hunger Games-like film The Hunt as Yoga Pants.
Her next major role comes in Madame Web. The Spider-Man spin-off film, which is directed by S. J. Clarkson (Game of Thrones, Succession) features an A-list cast. Dakota Johnson stars as the titular character, and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney stars as Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman. Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosla Mamet are also cast in the film.
American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere on September 30.