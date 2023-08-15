Madame Web star Emma Roberts holds a spider in the poster for the upcoming American Horror Story season.

On August 15, FX released the poster and release date for American Horror Story: Delicate — its twelfth season — X (formerly Twitter). It will premiere on Wednesday, September 20. The poster with Roberts' character sees her holding a giant spider across her stomach — also implying that her character is pregnant.

Don’t worry. We’ll hold you. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/vOfKbcgqpC — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023

American Horror Story is an anthology season created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. While each season features a new cast of characters, some actors have returned such as Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Lily Rabe. Delicate marks Roberts' sixth stime starring in a season of American Horror Story, so this is far from her first rodeo.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Emma Roberts is an actress that got her start with roles in Nancy Drew and Hotel for Dogs. Her big break came in Scream 4 when she played Jill Roberts — that film's Ghostface. She would go on to star in We're the Millers before doing a bunch of indie films like Palo Alto, I Am Michael, and In a Relationship. In 2020, she would star in the Hunger Games-like film The Hunt as Yoga Pants.

Her next major role comes in Madame Web. The Spider-Man spin-off film, which is directed by S. J. Clarkson (Game of Thrones, Succession) features an A-list cast. Dakota Johnson stars as the titular character, and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney stars as Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman. Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosla Mamet are also cast in the film.

American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere on September 30.