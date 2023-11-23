Cowboys LB Micah Parsons reached another double digit sack season, helping push his case to join the 99 Club.

The latest Madden 24 Player Ratings dropped, coming right after the Week 11 matchups. Cowboys LB Micah Parsons reached another double digit sack season, helping push his case to join the 99 Club. Overall, the latest player rating changes didn't receive any major changes, but there's still plenty worth talking about. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 24 Player ratings after Week 11.

Madden 24 Player Ratings After Week 11 Roster Update

Overall, the most notable changes this week includes:

Micah Parsons – 98 OVR (+1) For the third year in a row, Micah Parsons eclipsed double digit sack numbers. The former Nittany Lion racked up 2.5 sacks against a vulnerable Panthers team. Additionally, the performance helped elevate Parsons to a 98 OVR. With a few more excellent games, Parsons should see himself enter the 99 Club with ease.

Jalen Ramsay – 97 OVR (+1) In three games, Ramsay already racked up three interceptions, including two against the Raiders last week. Overall, the former Ram/Jaguar seems to already be comfortable with his new team. Furthermore, the veteran corner shows he's still one of the best in the leagues. We expect his presence to be a major help on a Dolphins team that seems to be struggling offensively as of late.

Ceedee Lamb – 95 OVR (+1) Lamb might not have put up monster numbers, but he caught a touchdown, putting his stat total to 1,013 yards and 5 touchdowns. Overall, Lamb once again proved he's the most explosive player on the Cowboys offense, even if he doesn't snag 100 yards every game. With many games left in the season, expect Lamb's numbers to surge even more.

Aidan Hutchinson – 87 OVR (+1) Overall, Hutchinson helped extend his team's lead over the Bears during the 31-26 win. Up just 29-26, Justin Fields and the Bears had an opportunity to tie the game. However, Hutchinson forced Fields to fumble, and the ball ended up out of bounds. Therefore, the Lions earned two more points, got the ball back, and won it with ease.

Devonta Smith – 87 OVR (+1) Generally, this season hasn't felt quite as explosive for Devonta Smith. However, his 41-yard catch helped the trailing Eagles score a touchdown and take the lead. Overall, Smith now has three straight 50+ yard games (two for 99) and two touchdowns in the last three weeks. Pretty solid numbers for a wide receiver who plays under the shadow of A.J. Brown.



Other notable Madden 24 player rating changes include (increasing):

Denzel Ward – 90 OVR (+1)

Foyesade Oluokun – 89 OVR (+1)

Trent McDuffie – 86 OVR (+1)

Daron Bland – 86 OVR (+1)

Bobby Okereke – 85 OVR (+1)

Kevin Byard III – 92 OVR (+1)

D.J. Moore – 88 OVR (+1)

Tremaine Edmunds – 85 OVR (+1)

Penei Sewell – 90 OVR (+1)

Puka Nacua – 83 OVR (+1)

Tariq Woolen – 86 OVR (+1)

Additionally, here are some players that are Decreasing:

Von Miller – 89 OVR (-1)

Jordan Poyer – 87 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Waddle – 86 OVR (-1)

Sauce Gardner – 93 OVR (-1)

Breece Hall – 84 OVR (-1)

Joe Thuney – 91 OVR (-1)

Lavonte David – 89 OVR (-1)

Jared Goff – 83 OVR (-1)

Bobby Wagner – 88 OVR (-1)

D.K. Metcalf – 87 OVR (-1)

Talanoa Hufanga – 90 OVR (-1)

Overall. that wraps it up for this week's rating adjustments. Feel free to see all the changes for your team in the updated player ratings page.

Overall. that wraps it up for this week's rating adjustments. Feel free to see all the changes for your team in the updated player ratings page.

Additionally, today's games feature the Packers vs. the Lions, Commanders vs. Cowboys, and Seattle taking on San Francisco tonight.

