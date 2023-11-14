Last week, the game went 6-8 in its predictions, continuing to struggle after a 7-7 record the week before.

We once again used Madden 24 to Simulate make predictions for Week 11 of the NFL Season. Last week, the game went 6-8 in its predictions, continuing to struggle after a 7-7 record the week before. Hopefully, a fresh new week full of exciting matchups leads to more accurate predictions. Without further ado, let's see our winners and losers, according to Madden 24.

Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 11 Games – Predictions For All Games

The rules for the Madden 24 Simulates series is simple. We put the AI on All-Madden, and simulate a full 15-minute game. Before each matchup, we'll adjust rosters and depth charts based on the latest injury reports. Since it's only Tuesday, we have no way of knowing who actually starts this week. Therefore, we just try to do the best we can based on the severity of the injury.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bengals 27 – Ravens 24

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Bengals 7 3 7 10 27 Ravens 7 7 7 3 24

The Ravens once again give up a fourth quarter lead, and to a divisional rival for the second time in a row. The game seemed pretty close at the end of the third, but seemingly in Baltimore's directions. The Ravens had the ball at the CIN 43, but only managed to squeak out a FG, making the score 24-17. However, Joe Burrow and the Bengals came back, scoring 10 unanswered points to win this one.

Madden 24 Simulates – Steelers 21 – Browns 31

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Steelers 0 7 0 14 21 Browns 7 10 7 7 31

The Browns dominated the first half, and kept doing so until the fourth quarter, where the Steelers tried to rally a comeback. However, Jerome Ford's 23 yard touchdown run halfway through the fourth made it clear The Land claimed the victory.

Despite a relatively good stat line for Kenny Pickett (25/43, 271 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT), he played poor for most of the matchup until Pittsburgh's final two drives. Browns DE Myles Garrett racked up another 1.5 sacks, increasing his season total to 12.5.

Madden 24 Simulates – Raiders 17 – Dolphins 34

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Raiders 0 3 7 7 17 Dolphins 21 0 3 10 34

A 64-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill, followed by a 25-yard pick-six from Jalen Ramsay put this Dolphins team up ahead early. Raiders' QB Aidan O'Connell struggled early in this one, ultimately leading just one scoring drive through the first half.

While the Dolphins slowed down for the rest of the game, they managed to secure four more scoring drives for a total of 20 points. While the Raiders' offense seemed to gain some momentum near the end, Miami kept answering their scores with one of their own.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bears 27 – Lions 38

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Bears 10 7 7 3 27 Lions 14 3 14 7 38

With the status of Bears' QB Justin Fields in the air, we decided to take a risk and start him anyway. Since signs indicate he'll return to practice, we think he might be ready to see some action this week. And thank goodness we did because the result was an entertaining matchup, until the third quarter at least. All tied up in the third, the Lions' offense continued to keep scoring, while the Bears finally slowed down.

Overall, the Bears could not keep up with a powerful Lions' offense that just dropped 41 on L.A. However, Bears fans should be happy to know their offense looks better with Fields back under center.

Madden 24 Simulates – Titans 13 – Jaguars 28

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Titans 0 10 0 3 13 Jaguars 0 7 14 7 28

Will Levis returns once again, only to suffer an embarrassing defeat to Jacksonville. The Titans signal-caller threw three interceptions, two to Josh Allen, leading to two separate Jaguars touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence and the offense didn't play too great though. He threw for only 189 yards, but did throw two touchdowns. Travis Etienne Jr. ran for only 79 yards on 21 carries. Overall, without the big plays from the defense, the Jags might've seen an uglier outcome befall them on Sunday.

Madden 24 Simulates – Chargers 35 – Packers 21

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Chargers 7 7 14 7 35 Packers 7 7 0 7 21

The Chargers, finally done with losing heartbreakers, comes into this game primed on offense. They scored a touchdown in each quarter of the game, including a punt return touchdown from Derius Davis. Herbert ended the game with four touchdown passes, including two to Keenan Allen.

Jordan Love and the Packers also started off hot, but fell apart in the third quarter. While they managed to recoup in the fourth, it was too little, too late. L.A. wins this one, advancing back to a .500 record again.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cardinals 21 – Texans 19

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Cardinals 0 7 7 7 21 Texans 3 3 13 0 19

Being a video game, Madden 24 isn't really aware of C.J. Stroud's success right now. Some people even went out of their way to already declare him MVP of the 2023 season. However, the Texans' QB struggled in this one. He finished the day 18/31 with 234 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception.

The numbers don't look bad, but the interception came late in the fourth quarter when all Houston needed was a field goal to win. Additionally. Stroud threw an incomplete pass on a 2pt conversion attempt that would've helped Houston tie the game. However, at least Kyler Murray enjoys a 2-0 start since returning from injury.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cowboys 40 – Panthers 17

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Cowboys 14 10 10 6 40 Panthers 0 3 0 14 17

Like the Giants game last week, the Cowboys once again routed a team with young QBs and weak rosters. Ceedee Lamb recorded his fourth straight 150+ yard receiving game, catching for 188 yards on 10 catches. Additionally, Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns with no interceptions, while Tony Pollard rushed for 86 yards.

The Panthers struggled with Bryce Young under center. The first overall pick completed 22 of 45 passes, throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. However, like previous games before, his scores only came in garbage time when the Panthers were already down 37-3.

Madden 24 Simulates – Giants 13 – Commanders 20

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Giants 7 0 3 3 13 Commanders 10 3 0 7 20

The Giants expectedly fell flat, with no good signs on either offense or defense. Tommy Devito played a bad game, but the Giants offense also has no playmakers either. However, despite the teams flaws, the defense played pretty well, holding the Commanders to just 20 points.

Sam Howell threw a touchdown, while Antonio Gibson ran for another, helping Washington secure a victory. With the win, they remain on the outside looking in on the playoff race.

Madden 24 Simulates – Buccaneers 10 – 49ers 38

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Buccaneers 7 0 3 0 10 49ers 7 7 14 10 38

Baker Mayfield started the game with a 40-yard TD pass to Mike Evans on the opening drive. Afterwards, he disappeared completely. The 49ers proceeded to score 21 unanswered points before the Buccaneers put a measly field goal.

Brock Purdy once again channeled in his inner Jeremy Lin, playing another fantastic game. He threw for 307 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in the 38-10 win. However, once again Christian McCaffrey failed to score a touchdown. It doesn't matter though, as San Francisco wins the game, remaining in the playoff bubble.

Madden 24 Simulates – Jets 14 – Bills 27

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Jets 0 7 0 7 14 Bills 0 10 3 14 27

Despite the Bills' recent shortcomings, the rematch against New York was no laughing matter this time. Allen finally awoke in the fourth quarter, connecting with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis for a pair of touchdowns. Additionally, he threw no interceptions against a stout Jets defense.

Zach Wilson threw two interceptions, making me wonder what the Jets are doing with him under center. I know Joe Flacco was no miracle worker, but there's got to be a veteran out there somewhere who can make the offense click a little better.

Madden 24 Simulates – Seahawks 30 – Rams 20

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Seahawks 0 7 13 10 30 Rams 7 10 3 0 20

The Seahawks got their revenge against the Rams with a convincing 30-20 victory. Overall, the contest was pretty exciting, with Seattle scoring 13 unanswered points in the end to win it all.

At first, signs indicated the Rams would win. Matt Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua early for a pair of touchdowns. However, the Rams' offense in the second half fell apart. Perhaps it was due to poor field position, with the Seahawks usually punting from their own 40-45.

Geno Smith and the Hawks' offense capitalized on good field position, which helped them chew the clock and put points on the board.

Madden 24 Simulates – Vikings 17 – Broncos 24

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Vikings 7 0 0 10 17 Broncos 3 7 3 11 24

The Josh Dobbs Hype train crashes as Denver wins four in-a-row. The Broncos, while slow on offense, played a relatively consistent game. The Vikings played good in the first, but struggled throughout the second and third quarters.

It all came down to the fourth, when Minnesota scored a touchdown, making it 14-13. Denver responded with a touchdown and 2pt conversion, making the score 14-21. However, Josh Dobbs found rookie WR Jordan Addison for a touchdown with less than two remaining.

However, Russell Wilson connected with Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy for a couple of deep passes, helping the Broncos get a game-winning field goal.

Madden 24 Simulates – Eagles 35 – Chiefs 38

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Final Eagles 7 14 7 7 35 Chiefs 7 7 14 10 38

Yep, you read that right. The Super Bowl rematch with the same exact score and victor as last year. Like the big game, the Eagles took a lead in the first half. However, Kansas City adjusted in the second, while scoring 24 total points to Philadelphias' 14.

Travis Kelce won this game, catching 11 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes also played a good game, throwing for 366 yards and four total touchdowns. Additionally, shoutout to the Eagles' offense, which committed no turnovers in this contest. Overall, the game only saw three punts, making it the perfect game to end the week.

Thank you for joining us on this installment of Madden 24 Simulates. We hope you look forward watching the NFL Week 11 matchups.

