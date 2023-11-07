Last week, Madden 24 went 7-7 on their predictions, regressing from their 12-4 record the week prior.

We used Madden 24 to simulate the NFL Week 10 matchups and predict the winners. Last week, Madden 24 went 7-7 on their predictions, regressing from their 12-4 record the week prior. However, we got a fresh new lineup of NFL matches just waiting to be simulated. So, without further ado, let's let Madden 24 predict the NFL Week 10 matchups.

Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 9 Games – Predictions For All Games

Overall, the rules for the series are quite simple. We simulate the games using 15-minute quarters. Additionally, we do take injuries into account, and try our best to guess who will play and who won't. Furthermore, if a player is listed as doubtful, we'll take them out of the matchup. However, Questionable players will get put in unless something suggests they won't play.

Madden 24 Simulates – Panthers 13 – Bears 17

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Panthers 0 10 0 3 13 Bears 7 7 3 0 17

The return of Justin Fields started off pretty well, with the Bears scoring two touchdowns in the first half. Even Bryce Young and the Panthers showed some signs of recuperation after the loss to Indy. However, both offenses fell apart in the second half.

Both teams managed to score field goals, but Chicago came down as the victor in this ugly matchup.

Madden 24 Simulates – Colts 20 – Patriots 17

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Colts 7 10 0 3 20 Patriots 3 7 0 7 17

The game was pretty back and forth until Indy scored a touchdown with only 18 seconds remaining in the first half. With a 17-10 lead, the Colts only managed to score one more field goal to make the score 20-10. While the Patriots responded with a touchdown, they took too long to score and didn't have enough time to get the ball back.

Johnathan Taylor is credited with the game ball, carrying the rock 23 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Madden 24 Simulates – Browns 23 – Ravens 35

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Browns 3 10 3 7 23 Ravens 7 14 7 7 35

While Baltimore continued to dominate on offense, Cleveland tried to keep up. However, while they scored field goals, the Ravens continued to score touchdowns. Additionally, Baltimore took more risks, completing two fourth-down conversions. Overall, these moves helped them establish dominance over Cleveland in the first half.

In the second half, the Ravens continued to soar, outscoring the Browns 14-3 before the Browns scored a garbage time touchdown with a minute remaining.

Madden 24 Simulates – Packers 19 – Steelers 24

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Packers 7 3 3 6 19 Steelers 7 0 7 10 24

Green Bay attempted a two-point conversion to make it 21-21. However, Jordan Love got sacked, and Pittsburgh took a long time on their time-wasting FG drive. Furthermore, the Packers failed to score a touchdown with only 1:31 remaining.

Kenny Pickett had a solid game, throwing 2 touchdowns and an interception while completing 71% of his passes. However, Jordan Love ended the day with 191 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 picks.

Madden 24 Simulates – 49ers 21 – Jaguars 23

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL 49ers 0 7 0 14 21 Jaguars 7 3 10 3 23

The Jaguars defense got to Purdy early and often. Overall, they sacked Mr. Irrelevant 7 times across all four quarters. Additionally, Trevor Lawrence didn't play lights out, but he kept his team on the field and scoring. Furthermore, he committed no turnovers, helping the Jags take a 20-7 lead.

However, in the fourth, the 49ers woke up. Firstly, Brock Purdy threw a 58 yard TD pass to Christian McCaffrey, and in just a few minutes, threw a 28 yard pass to George Kittle, setting San Fran deep in Duval territory. McCaffrey ran it in and the rest is history.

With over 3 minutes remaining, Jacksonville took their time marching down the field. The 49ers defense struggled, drawing two penalties, allowing the Jaguars to waste the clock and make the game-winning field goal.

Madden 24 Simulates – Saints 24 – Vikings 20

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Saints 3 7 7 7 24 Vikings 10 0 3 7 20

Joshua Dobbs' first official start began well despite Justin Jefferson's injury. He connected with T.J. Hockenson for a 15-yard TD pass in the first quarter. Additionally the Vikings managed to squeak in a field goal before the first quarter ended.

However, the Saints stayed in this one, with Derek Carr dink-and-dunking his way down the field. Michael Thomas had himself a solid day, catching 8 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Alvin Kamara caught 5 passes for 74 yards.

The Saints managed to stay on the field and waste the clock. They ate up 36 minutes by utilizing short passes and runs. However, the Vikings played a bit more pass-heavy in the second half. Alexander Mattison recorded 9 carries in the first half, with only three in the second.

Josh Dobbs and the Vikings played their hearts out, but ultimately came up short.

Madden 24 Simulates – Texans 21 – Bengals 33

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Texans 0 14 7 0 21 Bengals 3 17 7 6 33

Both offenses started to wake up near the end of the first half, with both teams scoring on their last two drives. In the second half, we saw a bit of a slow down between both teams. However, the Bengals managed to hold off any upset talk with a Joe Mixon touchdown in the fourth quarter. They missed their two-point conversion, but held the Texans off for the rest of the game.

C.J. Stroud continued to play well, but had a much more humble stat line (18/28, 204 yards, 2 touchdowns). Overall, he continues to protect the ball while leading this young offense.

Joe Burrow showed his excellence once again, finding Ja'Marr Chase 7 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he found TE Irv Smith for a 6-yard TD pass in the fourth that put Cincy up 33-21.

Madden 24 Simulates – Titans 16 – Buccaneers 13

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Titans 3 3 3 7 16 Buccaneers 3 3 7 0 13

It wasn't pretty, but Will Levis lead his team to a close victory. While he didn't score any touchdowns, he did just enough to help the Titans go down field and into field goal range. Derrick Henry ultimately led the team, with 25 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown that put them up 16-13.

However, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers extended their losing streak. Mike Evans suffered an injury early in the game and missed the whole matchup. Hopefully this isn't an omen of things to come. Overall, the Buccaneers offense failed to keep up their offensive momentum off their only touchdown drive. Furthermore, their defense allowed the Titans to score what became the game winning touchdown.

Madden 24 Simulates – Lions 31 – Chargers 30

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Lions 10 7 0 14 31 Chargers 7 17 3 3 30

Perhaps the most exciting matchup this week occurred in L.A., where the Lions managed to hold off the Chargers. Herbert and the offense found success early on, with Keenan Allen scoring all three of the Bolt's touchdowns.

However, the Chargers failed to capitalize on their 27-17 lead. The Lions' offense suffered in the third quarter, but found their footing in the final fifteen minutes. We started Jahmyr Gibbs, who caught a 12 yard touchdown pass to make it 27-24.

Herbert and the Chargers marched down to the Lions' 15, but a sack and a holding call pushed them back to the 33. They ended their drive with a field goal, hoping for the best.

With just a little over four minutes remaining, Jared Goff channeled Tom Brady and played lights out football. He connected twice with Sam LaPorta for a 12 and 16 yard gain. Then, he found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 20-yard pass. After a few more plays, Detroit scored when Goff found LaPorta for a 4 yard pass on second and goal.

The Chargers, with 1:45 remaining, failed to score, despite grabbing two first downs. However, once they reached the 50, Herbert missed three consecutive passes, and the Lions advanced to 7-2/

Madden 24 Simulates – Falcons 23 – Cardinals 20

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Falcons 7 3 7 6 23 Cardinals 0 3 7 10 20

Kyler Murray's return to the field is cut short by a solid showing from Atlanta. Despite a fourth quarter rally from Arizona, the Falcons managed to keep their opponents in check by never trailing. The real action didn't occur until the fourth quarter, where Kyler Murray scrambled for an eight yard score, tying the game 17-17. The Falcons scored a field goal, and the Cardinals followed suit.

Overall, the Falcons had enough time to march down the field and score the winning field goal in the end. Taylor Heinicke went 19 for 27, 216 yards, and a touchdown in the victory. Kyler Murray ended the day going 20 for 34, 256 yards, and two touchdowns.

Madden 24 Simulates – Giants 7 – Cowboys 41

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Giants 0 0 0 7 7 Cowboys 17 7 14 3 41

Like their week 1 battle, the Cowboys once again dominated the Giants. Trevon Diggs scored a pick six on the second play of the game, and from there you could know the direction of the game. Overall, the Cowboys scored 38 unanswered points before allowing the Giants to score.

Overall, Daniel Jones played awfully. He completed 17 of 37 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, Saquon Barkley ran for an abysmal 60 yards on 17 carries.

The Cowboys' offense played a good game, and much more improved over last week's loss to Philly. Dak Prescott once again threw over 300 yards, throwing three touchdowns too. Tony Pollard ran for a score, but also fumbled before in the second quarter in N.Y. territory.

However, the Cowboys' mistakes were far and few between compared to the Giants.

Madden 24 Simulates – Commanders 28 – Seahawks 14

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Commanders 7 7 7 7 28 Seahawks 7 7 0 0 14

While the Commanders managed to score a touchdown in every quarter, the Seahawks couldn't keep up after two. Sam Howell scored all four touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing), as Washington tries to remain in the playoff race.

Geno Smith threw two interceptions in the second half, one in each quarter. The Seahawks could barely keep the ball with a TOP of 23:15. Kenneth Walker, who scored a 36 yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, only picked up 26 more yards in the rest of the game.

With the win, the Commanders climb to 5-5. The Seahawks, on the other hand, drop to 5-4, losing grip on their NFC West lead.

Madden 24 Simulates – Jets 9 – Raiders 16

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Jets 3 3 3 0 9 Raiders 7 3 3 3 16

Looks like Aaron Rodgers might not reach the field this January, with Zach Wilson under the helm. The BYU product threw for a measly 138 yards on 24 attempts. Additionally, Breece Hall missed a couple of quarters due to injury.

However, Garrett Wilson kept the offense alive, catching 7 passes for 92 yards. He accounted for most of the Jets' offensive production, but couldn't help them reach the endzone.

The Raiders scored a touchdown on their opening drive. However, they were limited to field goals for the rest of the game, but it didn't matter. They never lost the lead as they advance to 5-5. Josh Jacobs scored the only touchdown of the game on a 1 yard rush from the goal line.

The Raiders advance to 2-0 under Antonio Pierce, while the Jets drop to 4-5.

Madden 24 Simulates – Broncos 20 – Bills 35

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Broncos 3 3 0 14 20 Bills 7 14 14 0 35

The Bills' offense finally found some energy again with a 35-20 victory over Denver. Josh Allen somehow threw no interceptions and threw to seven different receivers. Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid both caught two touchdowns apiece.

We let James Cook play because we weren't sure about Leonard Fournette's status. But it seems his absence wasn't missed, as the Buffalo passing game tore apart Denver. Allen completed 23 of 30 passes for 346 yards and four touchdowns.

The Broncos scored two garbage time touchdowns in the fourth quarter. However, Courtland Sutton caught both scores, increasing his TD total to 8 this season. Other than that, Denver's offense struggled to reach the end zone on two red zone trips. With the loss, they drop to 3-6.

That concludes this week's edition of Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 10 matchups. We look forward to seeing how accurately the predictions perform. Overall, these matchups followed a certain pattern of offenses doing well in the first half. From there, it seems defenses adjusted in the second half.

Thank you for joining us on this installment of Madden 24 Simulates. We look forward to the upcoming release of the Week 10 Roster Update.

