Last week, Madden 24 went 12-4 in their predictions, getting its first double-digit win count since week 8.

Madden 24 Simulates hits the scene again, with more NFL Week 13 predictions to get fans excited for the upcoming week. Last week, Madden 24 went 12-4 in their predictions, getting its first double-digit win count since week 8. Can EA Sports' latest Football product continue to accurately predict games? Let's find out this week as Madden 24 predicts the NFL Week 13 winners.

Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 13 Games – Predictions For All Games

Seahawks vs. Cowboys to kick off Week 13!#SEAvsDAL — Thursday 8pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VN7HAhVMV9 — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2023

If you're curious as to how it works, we simulate 15-minute games in Madden 24 on All-Madden difficulty. Additionally, we do take out injured players. For players listed as questionable, we usually start them for the benefit of the doubt. However, Doubtful players usually get taken out for the sake of accuracy. With some injury reports not getting finalized until hours before kick-off, we have no way of knowing who's a healthy scratch.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cowboys 35 – Seahawks 17

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Cowboys 14 7 7 7 35 Seahawks 0 3 0 14 17

The Cowboys continue to dominate on offense and defense. Trevon Diggs (2) and Daron Bland (1) shared three interceptions, disrupting multiple Seahawks' drives that seemed to be going somewhere. Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns and no interceptions, helping the Cowboys secure an easy 21-3 lead at the half.

With Kenneth Walker III, not practicing this Monday, we kept him out of the game. Instead, Zach Charbonnet played a respectable game (12 carries 54 yards, 3 catches, 19 yards). However, the Seahawks' issues lied with a terrible Geno Smith performance (12/31, 156 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs). He started the game 1/8, and even when he got into rhythm he didn't play well.

With the win, the Cowboys advance to 9-3, while the Seahawks slowly slip out of playoff contention.

Madden 24 Simulates – Colts 23 – Titans 13

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Colts 3 7 10 3 23 Titans 3 3 0 7 13

The Colts continue to win with a tough defense and a solid offense lead by Gardner Minshew. Titans' QB Will Levis kept it close at first though, finding WR DeAndre Hopkins for a 41-yard pass near the end of the first half to help the Titans put up 3 more.

However, with a rookie signal-caller, the Titans could not take advantage of two turnovers from the Colts (1 interception, 1 fumble), with their offense punting on most drives. They didn't find their rhythm until a garbage time drive, when already down 23-6.

The Colts go 7-5, looking to possibly secure a playoff spot.

Madden 24 Simulates – Falcons 21 – Jets 6

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Falcons 0 0 14 7 21 Jets 0 3 3 0 6

The Falcons went scoreless in the first half, only to somehow explode in the second half thanks to special teams and defense. Tim Boyle once again started for the Jets this week, and though he threw no interceptions, his fumble at the start the second half sparked an explosion in the Falcons' offense.

Atlanta responded immediately with a 28-yard touchdown run from Bijan Robinson. The Jets scored a field goal on their next drive, but the Falcons returned the following kick-off all the Jets' 24. Desmond Ridder found Drake London for a 14-yard TD pass and suddenly the Falcons took the lead.

The Falcons managed to put this one away with a 1-yard TD run from Tyler Allgeier with 8:53 remaining. This puts Atlanta at 6-6 while the Jets's playoff hopes diminish.

Madden 24 Simulates – Lions 24 – Saints 21

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Lions 7 7 7 3 24 Saints 0 10 3 8 21

The Lions recuperated from their Thanksgiving Day loss with a rebound against the Saints. Jared Goff scored 3 TDs in each quarter until the fourth, where the Lions managed to stave a New Orleans comeback.

Derek Carr found Rashid Shaheed in the endzone, and Alvin Kamara ran in the for the 2pt-conversion, tying the game 21-21. However, a 36-yard reception from Jahmyr Gibbs propelled a Lions' drive that saw them score a FG with only 1:02 remaining. The Saints turned over on downs on their first drive as Detroit goes 9-3. However, the Saints lose their grip on possible claiming the NFC South throne.

Madden 24 Simulates – Broncos 26 – Texans 18

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Broncos 3 10 7 6 26 Texans 7 0 3 8 18

Like last week's predictions, Will Lutz' multiple field goals helps propel the Broncos to their sixth straight victory. However, let's give a shoutout to Russell Wilson. The veteran QB threw for over 250 yards, while running for another 33. Additionally, he scored the team's only touchdowns, 1 passing and 1 rushing. Furthermore, Denver dominated the time of possession, holding onto the ball for 40:22.

We mentioned in previous weeks that Madden 24 doesn't really know how well C.J. Stroud has been playing this season, especially as a rookie. Averaging almost 300 passing yards per game, people already want to put Stroud in the MVP race for his performance this year. However, in this game, he went 21/31, 201 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. His only touchdown came in the final minutes with a 3-yard pass to WR Tank Dell. Unfortunately for him, the Broncos managed to hold on and run down the clock for the rest of the game.

Madden 24 Simulates – Chargers 31 – Patriots 14

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Chargers 7 10 7 7 31 Patriots 0 0 0 14 14

We started Mac Jones for this matchup, since Bill Belichick likes to be mysterious. However, we feel it would not have mattered, considering the state of the Patriots' offense right now. Instead, the Chargers finally enjoyed a win that didn't involve heart attacks.

In fact, the Chargers managed to take a 24-0 lead before the Patriots even found the endzone. Justin Herbert scored 4 TD passes to four different receivers (Allen, Ekeler, Everett, and Davis). With the win, the Chargers advance to 5-7, trying to save their season. However, the Patriots end up going 3-10, prematurely ending their 2023 season.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cardinals 16 – Steelers 23

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Cardinals 7 3 3 3 16 Steelers 7 6 7 3 23

A Super Bowl XLIII rematch sees the Steelers once again beat the Cardinals in a one-score game. Overall, this marked for one of the more exciting matchups of the week.

Both Kyler Murray and Kenny Pickett lead their teams on TD drives on their first possessions. From there, things turned into a field goal fest, with only 9 total points scored in the second quarter. Overall, the Cardinals kept failing to score touchdowns, scoring three field goals in four total red zone drives.

The Steelers, meanwhile, managed to at least score one more TD, thanks to a 15-yard run from Najee Harris. Additionally, the Steelers' offense committed no turnovers and racked up almost 400 yards of total offense. They advance to 8-4 while the Cardinals go 2-11.

Madden 24 Simulates – Dolphins 38 – Commanders 28

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Dolphins 14 3 14 7 38 Commanders 7 7 0 14 28

The Dolphins continue to dominate on offense against weak competition. Tyreek Hill exploded this matchup, getting 12 catches for 233 yards and 2 TDs. He caught two TD passes of 85 and 75 yards, catching 10 more passes for 73 more yards. Overall, his performance helped propel Miami to a 9-3 record.

The Commanders, on the other hand, played well until a third quarter collapse saw them trailing 31-14. Despite Sam Howell's two fourth quarter touchdowns, the Commanders' defense failed to stop the Dolphins or force any turnover. Overall, the Commanders go 4-9, with playoff hopes likely down the drain.

Madden 24 Simulates – Panthers 12 – Buccaneers 14

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Panthers 3 0 6 3 12 Buccaneers 0 7 0 7 14

The Panthers failed to score a single touchdown in this matchup, though at two different times managed to take the lead. On their first drive, Bryce Young found Adam Thielen for a 47-yard pass. However, that proved to be their only big play of the drive, as the Panthers settled for a field goal three plays later.

Rachaad White scored both of the Buccaneers' touchdowns, including the game winner with 4:17 remaining. Kyle Trask, who took over after a Baker Mayfield injury, played decently enough (15/32, 162 yards) to help Tampa Bay secure a victory.

Down only 2 with over 4 minutes remaining, the Panthers failed to score, going 1-11, and 0-1 with their interim HC. The Buccaneers advance to 5-7, with playoff hopes in the distance.

Madden 24 Simulates – 49ers 24 – Eagles 28

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL 49ers 7 7 7 3 24 Eagles 3 7 3 15 28

The most anticipated matchup of the week sees Philadelphia winning this one at home. Once again, the Eagles find themselves down at the half (14-10), before coming back in the second half. San Francisco scored a touchdown in each quarter except the fourth, which turned out to bit them in the end.

The Eagles managed to tie it up with a touchdown and 2pt conversion at the start of the 4th quarter. Brock Purdy led the ‘9ers to a FG drive, thanks to a 17-yard pass to George Kittle on 3rd & 15. However, the 49ers only mustered up a FG, giving Philly a chance with 9:39 remaining.

Jalen Hurts easily found A.J. Brown early and often throughout the game, with the start wideout catching 8 passes for 149 yards. He caught what turned out to be the game winning touchdown with less than 4 minutes left. Brock Purdy threw an interception on his last drive to Darius Slay, ensuring another Eagles victory. The Birds advance to 11-1, while the 49ers lose hopes of getting the No. 1 seed.

Madden 24 Simulates – Browns 9 – Rams 24

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Browns 0 3 6 0 9 Rams 7 10 0 7 24

Like last week's predictions, the Browns once again failed to score a touchdown. Since Joe Flacco just joined the roster, we stuck with P.J. Walker for this week. As expected, an offense without a starting QB and HB had a difficult time competing with a healthier team.

However, we feel a bit disappointed with the Cleveland defense, who forced zero sacks today. The defense also allowed the Rams to score on all four of their redzone possessions. Additionally, the Rams' backfield ran for a combined 227 yards, dominating the ToP with 38:39.

With the win, the Rams advance to 6-6, while Cleveland (7-5) lose two straight.

Madden 24 Simulates – Chiefs 27 – Packers 17

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Chiefs 3 10 7 7 27 Packers 0 7 3 7 17

The Chiefs took a two score lead early in the third and never looked back in this one. Up 20-10 in the fourth, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 21-yard TD pass, effectively ending the game. Jordan Love and the Packers played fine, but needed more oomph on the offense. Despite an INT from Johnathan Owens, the Packers only mustered up a FG early in the third.

Overall, the Packers' offense continues to find a consistent identity. Furthermore, Kansas City advances to 9-3 while Green Bay (5-7) get desparate.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bengals 10 – Jaguars 29

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Bengals 0 0 0 10 10 Jaguars 7 6 6 10 29

What would've been a great matchup on Monday Night was ruined by an unfortunate injury to Bengals' QB Joe Burrow. Jake Browning once again took over starting QB duties. As expected, the Bengals failed to produce a real challenge for the Jaguars.

Oddly enough, the Jaguars missed two extra points on back-to-back touchdowns, but still managed to take a 22-0 lead before the Bengals could score. Travis Etienne took the game ball today, running 21 times for 123 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram both caught a touchdown.

With the win, Jacksonville advances to 9-3 while Cincinnati drops to 5-7.

Overall, that wraps it up for Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 13 games. We hope you enjoy watching your team (hopefully) win this weekend. If not, you could always play some Madden 24 and pretend your team is winning.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.