Madden NFL 23 October 13 Title Update Highlights

Madden NFL 23 got its biggest update yet with the October 13 Title Update. There are changes in Franchise Mode, MUT, Gameplay, Authenticity, and Player Likeness. The Madden 23 Title Update also addresses glaring issues that have been a problem since launch. Here are some of the highlights of the most recent Title Update, what you need to know, and what else you can look forward to in the following days.

Madden NFL 23 Season 2: Prime Time

The Madden NFL 23 October 13 Title Update arrives just in time for the start of the game’s second season, Prime Time. New rewards like cosmetics and Ultimate Team rewards will be coming this month and in November, giving players some new stuff to work towards for when they come back to see what’s new in this update.

Gameplay updates

Electronic Arts fixed up some of the most common complaints in the game. This includes fixes in blocking, such as when the offense ends up being unblocked when they visually should have been blocked, as well as improved blocking and release logic. Catching also received some fixes, allowing players to make more accurate passes, as well as punishing players for bad passes. Ball carrying and tackling also received some tuning, with an updated Stand Up Tackle indicator for better feedback. Pre & Post Play also received fixes to address issues where the wrong plays are done compared to what was called, and general fixes, especially for the Roar of the Crowd Dynamic Gameday modifier that has been deafening people for weeks.

Franchise updates

Franchise mode was updated to fix a lot of issues in both Franchise and the Face of the Franchise. The most important fix is the disconnection issues that players all over the globe were experiencing. Negotiations with the CPU should also work better now and shouldn’t prematurely end, with CPU AI now doing better during re-sign period and in dealing with superstar free agents. The issue that made the Playmaker track useless was also fixed, with the correct attributes now being correctly applied.

For the Face of the Franchise Mode, character creation has been fixed to reflect the correct body sizes based on morph sliders used by the player. There are also various UI updates that make the game much cleaner to look at, with overlapping text now addressed.

Madden Ultimate Team updates

New player cards and horror-themed Morph Materials cards have been added to the game just in time for Halloween. Some players’ images have been updated to reflect a more recent take. Some of the fixed issues include disconnect within Field Pass, soft lock in Squads, and crash issues.

The Yard updates

Madden NFL 23 October 13 Title Update also added the Most Feared Vanity Capsule and Nike SC High Trainers for The Yard.

Authenticity updates

New scans for the following players were added: Christian Barmore, Elijah Mitchell, Pat Freiermuth, Andrew Booth Jr., Willie Gay, and Trent McDuffie. Uniform updates for Eagles, Jets, and Cowboys. New cleats for Adidas Primeknit, Adidas Freak Ultra 22, Adidas Freak, Adidas Adizero, and Nike Alpha Menace Elite 3, and updated Stadiums for Steelers, Browns, Rams, Bears, Bengals, and Giants.

Presentation and UI updates

A variety of issues have also been fixed in terms of presentation and UI, including the hilarious moments when players would suddenly disappear during huddle, duplicate models will appear in cinematics, and overlay graphics remain on screen over longer periods than intended.

Did the Madden NFL 23 October 13 Title Update fix all of the issues and made the game so much better? Debatable. It’s true that this has been the biggest Title Update so far, but the changes outlined above don’t seem to really fix the entire game. We doubt that this will see a major turnaround in the game’s public reputation, but we’re sure that there will be fans who appreciate these fixes more than having none at all. Hopefully, Electronic Arts continue to fix the game throughout the game’s shelf life, even as they work towards next year’s iteration.

For a complete rundown of all of the changes in the latest Title Update, click here.