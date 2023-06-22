Madden NFL 24 is less than two months away. To get fans excited and showcase the new product, EA Sports released an official gameplay trailer alongside some Gridiron notes. There's plenty to talk about, whether it's the new tackling animations, the dive pass, or the return of referees. This time, we'll be tackling the new changes to offensive play, specifically with passing and catching mechanics.

Do note though, that many of the new improvements will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of the game. Madden NFL 24 will still release on PS4 and Xbox One though.

You can watch the new trailer below:

Skill Based Passing 2.0

Madden NFL 24 will update the passing system with an all-new Jump and Dive Pass mechanic. This new feature already has fans riled up, but EA Sports has addressed the issue. EA Tiburon said in a statement that their “team is able to tweak and tailor these throws to ensure they only happen in proper situations,”. So perhaps these will only occur in late-game situations, or in critical matchups like a playoff game.

More no-look pass animations have been added, with an improved passing system for better “visuals and targeting”. They've also tweaked pass accuracy percentages to create more realistic throws.

Additionally, they also modified the placement of slightly inaccurate passes so that they aren't uncatchable. If you have a talented receiving corps, chances are they might be able to fix your QB's mistakes.

To attempt a dive-pass, which is supposedly rare, players must roll out to the sideline with a defender closely approaching. Jump passes can be activated when throwing short with a defender in front of you.

Both don't seem to be too easy to activate, but it's nice to know nonetheless that it is possible. We just hope the dive pass isn't as overpowered as it seems.

Catching Improvements

There's an entirely revamped catching system awaiting players in Madden NFL 24. Hundreds of new animations were implemented to reduce the number of missed catches. Additionally, speed and momentum after receiving the catch have also been improved.

This is a solid upgrade, as many Madden players understand the frustration of watching a receiver drop a wide-open ball. We understand that it happens, but seemed way too much in previous installments.

QBs will be able to hit their target in stride, with receivers being able to both catch and get open across the middle. This sounds nice on paper, but it worries players like myself who know how overpowered Tight Ends are on plays like Four Verticals. Slants will also be more deadly if this improvement succeeds in what it set out to do.

Dive catches return, with players laying out before the ball to make that special catch. According to the devs: “The best way to see dive catches in action is with Free Form passing and leading the receiver to the border or just outside of the ellipse.”

So not only will Patrick Mahomes be able to dive-pass, but perhaps his newest teammate, Rashee Rice, will be able to dive for the catch. We have all the new animations to thank for this.

Animations, animations, animations. That seems to be the main selling point of Madden NFL 24. We're not sure if it will save the franchise, but they certainly are there.

Madden NFL 24 Release Date

Madden NFL 24 is set to release on August 18th, 2023. It will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. It will cost $69.99 USD for all platforms, with a Deluxe edition costing $99.99.

For more information on Madden NFL 24, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.