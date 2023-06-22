EA Sports developers released a deep dive into Madden 24 gameplay for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This includes the major updates to the Madden FieldSENSE game engine and brand new SAPIEN technology.

EA focused on making the game feel more realistic through better AI and look smoother through imrpoved animations.

One of the major areas the developers addressed is tackling. They added and adjusted over 1,700 new tackling animations using a new algorithm that better accounts for physical disparities between the ball carrier and the tackler.

“You’ll feel more control with greater differentiation of tackle types based on defender size and strength matchup against the ball carrier. The New Defender Advantage formula chooses tackles more dynamically based on the players' ratings, size, speed, and momentum.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The changes players will see are things like smaller defenders going for the legs of bigger ball carriers. Or a defensive lineman stopping a running back will drive him into the backfield. Or “all new scoop tackles are high-impact form tackles that pick the ball carrier off the ground.”

EA also expanded on its “mid-air catch tackle system,” implementing it into a wider range of situations.

“Players now have more control to defend curls routes, slants, and streaks with a variety of realistic outcomes. We included new animations to compliment and make interactions between receivers and defenders look and feel more authentic.”

The majority of these changes will only be available on next-gen consoles and PC. Madden 24 will still be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but those consoles cannot fully support EA's advanced game engine.