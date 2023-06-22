Madden 24's Gameplay Trailer is generating a lot of discussion. From the 1,700 new or adjusted tackle animations, to the infamous QB dive pass, there's certainly a lot to talk about. However, there's a few more things worth mentioning that may or may not satisfy fans. Let's dive right in.

In case you missed it, here's the Official Madden 24 Gameplay Trailer:

SAPIEN Technology Brings Referees Back, Improves Player Models

For the first time since Madden 19, referees will finally be making a return to Madden NFL. Thanks to SAPIEN Technology, athletes, fans, and referees will all be receiving updated models. Additionally, Madden NFL 24 will add both male and female referees, a first in the series.

Player models are also receiving model enhancements. The example used in the video is Indianapolis Colts Guard Quenton Nelson, who with the use of SAPIEN, looks closer to his real-life self.

Additionally, there will be multiple body types for all players in the game. There's Lean, Standard, Muscular, and Heavy. It's hard to point out the difference between Lean and Standard, and honestly the player models won't look much different from the last installment when you view them from a distance. While the player models do look good, we also know these are very popular athletes. Will someone like Boston Scott or Sean Clifford get the same kind of treatment?

We'll find out soon enough.

Improved Blocking

While many are talking about the adjusted tackles and dive pass, there's one great aspect that seemed to be overshadowed. In Madden NFL 24 the blocking looks to be massively improved.

Don't you just hate when you throw a screen pass and you only need to get past one defender? Theoretically, one your offensive linemen should be able to make that block, but instead they don't do anything. It's perhaps one of the most annoying things that's plagued Madden for years. EA Sports seems to finally be doing something about it.

Here's an excerpt from the Gridiron Notes:

“We overhauled open field blocking by asking blockers in the open field to do LESS. This new AI system filters targets to give open field blockers less players to account for, and ultimately has them commit to a single target sooner in the play and stay focused on making their block. This allows you as the ball carrier to confidently anticipate where they are going and make decisions without any unwelcome surprises.”

We haven't seen enough gameplay to determine if this will actually work, but it's nice to know the issue is being addressed.

Madden NFL 24 QB AI Traits

“Al Quarterback logic has been completely overhauled to make the opposing QB’s play like their real-life counterparts as well as making it a real challenge to compete against.”

There are three QB traits: Conservative, Ideal, and Aggressive.

Conservative passers like Kirk Cousins or Daniel Jones will throw to partially open receivers if they just so happen to be a star receiver (like Justin Jefferson). They'll make more aggressive decisions if down by multiple scores, or they'll more likely throw to receivers who aren't far down the field. Additionally, they may also throw to the checkdown or short of sticks in 3rd and long situations.

Ideal Passers, like Patrick Mahomes will essentially always know when to make a throw into a tight window. “Tailored logic for if the WR is in the end zone, they're backed up on their own side of the field, or they are up multiple possessions.”

Aggressive Passers, like Josh Allen, will force passes even at times when they shouldn't. They'll take more risks than the previous two traits.

Additionally, mobile threats like Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields or Jalen Hurts will also have improved Ball carrier AI by using the new pathfinding technology. This means they'll run more often when the opportunity is available. This should hopefully mean that QB rushing numbers will improve after simulating a season in Franchise.

While we get the idea, we're also concerned how these traits would work out in Franchise mode. How will rookie signal-callers work? Will they remain with one of those three traits, or can they evolve and become ideal passers over time. And what about players already in the league? Is someone like Daniel Jones doomed to stay a Conservative Passer forever?

Madden NFL 24 Release Date

Madden NFL 24 is set to release on August 18th, 2023. It will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. It will cost $69.99 USD for all platforms, with a Deluxe edition costing $99.99.

For more information on Madden NFL 24, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.