The Orlando Magic are gearing up for the upcoming 2023-24 season, where they could possibly turn a lot of heads. As such, many fans are interested to see which players on their Summer League roster can potentially bolster their roster. While the focus is often on the draft picks, there is one undrafted player who has caught the attention of the coaching staff and could make a significant impact on the team. In this article, we will explore the story of this player and why they have the potential to secure a spot on the Orlando Magic roster.

Dexter Dennis

Dexter Dennis, a former Texas A&M star, joined the Orlando Magic Summer League team for the 2023 NBA Summer League. He played in all four games, starting three. The 6'5 wingman averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 1.25 triples in his appearances. He also shot 35.7 percent from beyond the arc and 75.0 percent from the line.

Dennis showcased his skills as a versatile guard/forward who brings a combination of scoring ability, defensive prowess, and athleticism to the court. Take note that during his college career, Dennis showcased his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. He did the same in Las Vegas, and this makes him an intriguing prospect for the Orlando Magic.

How He Might Fit the Magic

In terms of how Dexter Dennis can fit into the Orlando Magic for the 2023-24 NBA season, it will depend on various factors such as his performance in the Summer League, the team's needs, and the coaching staff's evaluation. We feel he truly demonstrated his skills and potential during the Summer League. With that, we wouldn't be surprised if he could earn a spot on the Magic roster or potentially secure a two-way contract. This could allow him to split time between the NBA and the G League.

Keep in mind that Dennis' versatility as a guard/forward could provide the Magic with additional depth and flexibility in their lineup. His scoring ability and defensive skills could make him a valuable asset off the bench. He can provide energy, perimeter shooting, and defensive intensity for their second or third unit. Additionally, his athleticism and versatility could allow him to guard multiple positions, adding to the team's defensive capabilities.

Challenges

As Dexter Dennis transitions to the NBA, however, he may face some potential challenges. Primarily, the NBA is a faster and more physical league than college basketball. It can take time for players to adjust to the speed and intensity of the game. Dennis will need to work on his conditioning and strength to keep up with the demands of the NBA.

Remember also that every NBA team has its own system and style of play. Dennis will have to adapt to Orlando's system and culture at the highest level. Dexter Dennis will need to learn the Magic's offensive and defensive schemes and understand his role within the team. Of course, he also needs to accept he'll play behind a ton of guys. The Magic, after all, have players like Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Jalen Suggs, and fellow rookie Jett Howard on the depth chart. It goes without saying that the NBA is a highly competitive league. Dennis will compete against other talented players for a spot on the Orlando Magic roster. He will need to prove that he can contribute to the team and stand out among the other players vying for a roster spot.

Consistency

Dexter Dennis will also need to work on developing a consistent shooting stroke and defensive presence. He will need to prove that he can perform at a high level consistently to earn playing time and a spot on the roster. Another oft-overlooked element is that the NBA lifestyle can be demanding. You have players traveling frequently and playing back-to-back games. Dexter Dennis will need to adjust to the demands of the NBA lifestyle and take care of his body to avoid injuries and fatigue.

There is no doubt that Dennis will face some challenges as he transitions to the NBA. However, with his athleticism, defensive skills, and work ethic, he has the potential to overcome these challenges and make a positive impact on the Orlando Magic roster.

Looking Ahead

Ultimately, Dexter Dennis' chances of making the Orlando Magic roster for the 2023-24 NBA season will depend on how he adjusts moving forward. We feel he showed enough during the Summer League to merit at least a two-way contract.

Moving forward, the Magic have set high expectations for the 2023-24 NBA season, intending to make the playoffs. The team will need to work hard to achieve this goal, and they will be looking to develop their young players into elite go-to scorers. Take note that the Magic had a successful draft, selecting two promising players in the first round. The team is heading into the offseason with 16 players under contract, including the 6th and 11th overall selections in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Magic are a team with a lot of young talent, and they are considered by some to be the NBA's sleeping giant in the East. However, the team is moving forward deliberately and won't skip steps in their development. Overall, the Orlando Magic have a lot of potential heading into the 2023-24 NBA season. However, they will need to work hard and continue to develop their young players to achieve their goal of making the playoffs.