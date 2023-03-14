Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner put together a solid two-way performance in Saturday’s contest against the Miami Heat. He scored 17 points — on 7-for-10 shooting from the field — grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out six assists in a game the Magic went on to win in overtime by a final score of 126-114. So when the Magic visit the AT&T Center on Tuesday night to play Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, and the San Antonio Spurs, every Magic fan under the sun will want to know: Is Franz Wagner playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

Franz Wagner injury status vs. Spurs

The Magic have Wagner listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game due to an ankle injury, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Magic, Jonathan Isaac (left adductor) will remain out for Orlando.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Franz Wagner, 21, is in his second year in the NBA and as a member of the Magic franchise. He’s averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 67 appearances this season (all starts).

The German native is scoring the ball with great efficiency in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Wagner’s current 48.8% field-goal percentage is a personal best.

Expect the Magic to beat the Spurs on the road on Tuesday, regardless of if Wagner is in the lineup. After all, the Spurs have struggled to win games at home all season, as they own an 11-23 home record, the third-worst in the league. But with regard to the question, Is Franz Wagner playing tonight vs. the Spurs, the answer is maybe.