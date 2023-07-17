Orlando Magic rookie guard Anthony Black has the opportunity to be a franchise cornerstone in South Florida. However, after a stellar 2023 NBA Summer League debut, the 19-year-old ran into a bit of a wall offensively.

Averaging 11.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 28.4 minutes per game in the Las Vegas Summer League, Black routinely proved himself to be a two-way playmaker that made great reads on both ends. Nonetheless, his perimeter shooting needs work with him shooting just 1-6 (16.7 percent) from 3 across three games.

Speaking to reporters about what he would like to improve during the offseason, Black says “probably my strength because I feel like if I can get stronger than people, I’ll have an advantage, especially on both ends.”

“On offense, ball-handling, scoring, really everything on offense. I know defensive kind of just comes naturally so work on the full arsenal offensively…”

Black echoes those sentiments in an interview with HoopsHype’s Sam Yip, saying “in Game 1, I was out there getting bumped around, but I feel like once my strength gets to where it probably needs to be in a couple of years, I feel like I’ll be a better player on both sides of the ball, especially on defense, being able to guard the biggest, taller wings.”

Detailing his work on his jumper since joining the Orlando Magic, Black admits that he's been altering his shooting form in an effort to boost his efficiency.

“I didn’t change it at all at Arkansas,” Black says, “but since the last probably month or three weeks, I’ve just been trying to release it a little high.”

” I feel like it takes the pressure off my arm and it makes it more like a wrist [action]. So definitely just a high release point. Trying to get my footwork up to speed as best as it can be.”