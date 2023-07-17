Orlando Magic rookie Jett Howard's first taste of professional basketball has come and gone at the 2023 NBA Summer League. Magic fans now have a two-week snippet of their 11th overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft. And they may be concerned about the forward's ability to attack off the dribble moving forward.

Howard, the son of long-time NBA veteran and current Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard, kicked off his Las Vegas trip on the wrong foot, scoring just eight points on 3-of-12 field goal shooting. He also shot just 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. Howard looked a little more comfortable in his second game, where he had 10 points and five assists on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from three.

Howard finally broke loose in his third game, which wound up being his last game in Vegas. The 20-year-old scored 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting and converted four of his eight three-point attempts. In the tournament, Howard averaged 13.3 points on 38.5 percent field goal shooting. Despite his inefficient FG percentage, Howard still shot an elite 40.0 percent (8-of-20) from long distance in three games.

Orlando may have liked what it saw from their rookie in Las Vegas. Nonetheless, let us talk about the Magic's biggest concern for Jett Howard after seeing his NBA Summer League stint.

Attacking off the dribble

The numbers clearly indicate how gifted of a shooter Howard is. But it also shows how much more he needs to improve his ability to finish when coming off the dribble.

No doubt, Howard's ability to shoot from beyond the arc is his bread and butter in the NBA. And he isn't just your typical spot up guy. Howard is capable of making three-pointers off the dribble, just like this step-back beauty right here.

This nasty transition side-step, pull back triple just shows how advanced his skill is in shooting off the dribble.

Still, it isn't normal for any player to shoot a better clip from beyond the arc than from inside. At this point, Howard is mostly just a sniper from beyond the arc than a well-rounded offensive talent who can beat you in a multitude of ways.

Through three games in Summer League, Howard shot just 36.8 percent from the two-point region. And that gives an indication that Howard isn't quite adept at attacking and finishing inside off the dribble. He isn't as adept in making a move that could generate him easier looks inside the basket. He also struggles to get to his spot, especially when the defense collapses on him inside the arc.

Orlando took Howard specifically for his three-point shooting. The Magic were 24th in the league in three-point shooting percentage (34.6 percent) and 25th in makes per game (10.8). Clearly, his addition to the roster helps address those concerns in that department.

Still, as seen with his ability to shoot off the dribble, there is potential for Howard to develop into a three-level scorer. At this point, the game may just be a little too fast for the 20-year-old. When the game eventually slows down for and he gets to further develop his handle, the sky is the limit for Jett Howard.