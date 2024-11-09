The Orlando Magic snapped a five-game losing streak with a commanding 115-88 home victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Franz Wagner led with 27 points, including 17 in the first quarter, while Anthony Black emerged as a critical bench player. Black’s contributions, combined with the bench’s dominant scoring advantage of 56-18 over the Pelicans, marked a turning point for Orlando’s depth and defensive effectiveness.

Black posted an impressive 11 points, four assists, three rebounds, and one blocked shot in 24 minutes off the bench. Following the game, Black discussed the bench unit’s cohesion and energy, emphasizing the balance between defense and offense.

“Honestly, we were super active on both sides,” Black said. “JI [Jonathan Isaac] had a lot of cuts. Moe was playing out of the pocket. We were getting open looks. I think we did a good job of just honestly using our defense to just instill confidence in us on the offensive end. We were just playing, just kind of flowing out there. Like, less thinking, more just playing.”

Anthony Black highlights improved pace and paint presence in second season

Reflecting on his growth from his rookie season, Black highlighted his refined approach to pushing the pace, attacking the paint, and making decisive plays. Last season, the Magic asked Black to be aggressive and use his physicality to create scoring opportunities, a challenge he has taken to heart in his second year.

“I think just personally what I’m being asked to do is just kind of push the pace, get into the paint, and then just be aggressive to score or make plays there,” Black said. “I guess my development was just getting to the paint because I feel pretty confident once I get to the paint. So just figuring out ways to get past my man, use the pick and roll, play in transition – big emphasis was getting to the free throw line as well. Definitely trying to be more physical and just have that type of presence in the paint.”

Improvement on defense was another key focus for Black during the offseason. He cited his increased physical strength and experience in NBA defensive schemes as critical factors in his progression.

“I think I got stronger this offseason,” Black explained. “I feel better taking bumps from certain players, certain wings that may be a little bigger than me. So physically I feel a little bit better – I think just having a year under my belt, I understand NBA defense a little bit better. I feel like I’m in a position to make plays more often than I was last year.”

Moritz Wagner praises Black's aggression as key to Magic's interior dominance against Pelicans

Teammate Moritz Wagner, who scored 17 points with four rebounds and two assists on 8-for-11 shooting, praised Black’s development. Wagner noted that Black’s aggression and ability to penetrate the paint were central to the Magic’s strategy of dominating the interior.

“It’s funny that he [Anthony Black] said that because that’s literally what he’s gotta do every single play in my opinion,” Wagner said. “I tell him that all the time, he’s gotta be super aggressive. He’s so tall and quick and twitchy that you can’t really guard him going into the paint. That’s what we’ve been doing these last four years, trying to score in the paint. It’s our DNA and then make the right play in the paint when you’re guarded by multiple people. That’s not gonna change win or lose. That’s who we are – trying to get to the foul line and be aggressive towards the rim.”

Orlando’s focus on paint scoring was evident in the game, where they outscored the Pelicans 74-30 in the paint, showcasing the effectiveness of their strategy. The Magic’s physical playstyle and assertiveness near the rim reflect a team identity built around interior dominance and defensive grit, areas where Black’s growth has become increasingly valuable.

The Magic will continue their five-game homestand with a matchup against the 2-5 Washington Wizards on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Wizards arrive in Orlando on a three-game losing streak, offering the Magic an opportunity to build momentum as they settle into the season.