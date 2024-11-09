The Orlando Magic snapped a five-game losing streak with a resounding 115-88 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, led by a standout performance from Franz Wagner. Returning home after a winless road trip, the Magic sought new ways to fill the production gap left by Paolo Banchero’s absence, and Wagner stepped up, helping the team improve to 4-6 on the season.

Wagner took control early, scoring 17 points in the first quarter alone, hitting seven of his first 10 shots. His early offense fueled the Magic’s 14-point lead at the end of the opening period, and his assertive play continued to set the tone for the rest of the game. Wagner finished with an impressive 27 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals while shooting nine for 18 from the field and a near-perfect seven for eight from the free-throw line.

Reflecting on his role in the win, Wagner spoke about his mindset going into the game.

“I think I had a good mentality coming into both games whether it be me scoring or impacting the game in other ways,” Wagner said. “I think that’s my mentality coming into the game, set the tone, and whether it ends up in me scoring points or just us as a group coming up with the right mindset – I think that’s my goal.”

Franz Wagner adapts to heightened defensive pressure amid Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr absences

With Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. both out, Wagner noted that he’s been mindful of stepping up his game as opposing defenses increase their focus on him.

“It’s definitely a little mindset shift,” Wagner explained. “I think everybody has to have that a little bit with P and Wendell out – knowing that there’s more opportunity for guys and it’s no different for me. Just try to play my game, be really aggressive, keep my composure as well. I think it’s really important… understanding my role on the team and just try to be aggressive and make plays – also, be ok sometimes making mistakes and understanding that defense is really locked in on me.”

Franz’s brother, Moritz Wagner, delivered a strong performance off the bench, adding 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists on an efficient eight-for-11 shooting. After the game, Moritz expressed pride in his brother’s efforts and noted how his success impacts the team.

“Obviously, he’s one of our best players… I think a lot of attention for the opposing teams goes towards him,” Moritz Wagner said. “He’s a very important player for us and I’m happy when he smiles – he gets a little grumpy sometimes.”

Moritz also discussed the psychological impact of Paolo Banchero’s absence, emphasizing the human side of the game.

“It’s always a matter of perspective to be honest with you when that stuff happens. First of all, I’m sad for the player. That’s the biggest point for me – there’s a human side to this,” he said. “I feel for him… I feel for the player and then that’s part of the NBA. Honestly, I’d be happy it happens at the beginning of the season. This would be awful during the playoffs.”

Anthony Black and Jamahl Mosley emphasize Wagner's leadership as Magic secure win over Pelicans

Anthony Black contributed 11 points, four assists, and three rebounds off the bench and highlighted the importance of Wagner’s early offense in setting the pace for the team.

“Super important. It’s no secret, that’s our guy right now… so just getting him going is important for us not just for tonight but going forward,” Black said. “We’re telling him to keep being aggressive, keep shooting the ball, keep taking it to the rim and just be you out there and let us play off of you.”

Head coach Jamahl Mosley praised Wagner’s competitive spirit, crediting his commitment to both scoring and playmaking as a key factor in the team’s success amid adversity.

“He’s just such a competitor,” Mosley stated. “He’s gonna do whatever it takes, whatever is necessary to try to put this team on his back and figure out a way to get a win and he continues to play the right way – I think that’s so important. We ask him to be aggressive, ask him to make the right plays and he’s trying to do that… that’s what we have to continue to ask from him on every night.”

With Banchero’s return timeline still uncertain, the Magic will continue to rely on Wagner’s leadership as they face the Washington Wizards on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. ET, hoping to build momentum at home and solidify their footing early in the season.