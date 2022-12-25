By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Prior to this season, Bol Bol was a huge question mark. Despite being in the NBA for three seasons already, injuries combined with sporadic playing time left much to be desired. This season though, Bol has been a revelation for the Orlando Magic. He’s enjoying the best season of his career and he credits it to him finally getting a real chance to play as per Bobby Manning of The Boston Sports Journal.

“Playing every game,” Bol said. “It’s just been getting better for me, because I haven’t been able to play a lot up until now. Just playing and having experience out there on the floor has been helping me. . .I’d say they were surprised by my capability to space the floor. I feel like that’s always been there for me.”

Bol Bol’s 2022-23 season has landed him squarely in the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award running. It’s hard to imagine him not being the front runner for the award considering no other player has had as huge a leap as he has. He spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Denver Nuggets and didn’t play much at all. Midway through his third season, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons who ended up backing out of the deal due to injury concerns. He ended up with the Boston Celtics where he continued his rehab, and they promptly traded him to the Magic after one month.

Bol didn’t suit up for the Magic last season but they re-signed him in free agency and their gamble paid of. This season, he is putting up 12.1 points per game, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots while shooting 59.5 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three-point range.