By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

There’s a certain 7-footer pulling off insane highlights that look unfair for someone of that size – and his name is much easier to pronounce than Victor Wembanyama. Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol set social media ablaze once again with a viral coast-to-coast slam that just doesn’t seem fair.

Check out Bol Bol grab the defensive rebound and toy around with Trae Young and other Hawks defenders like they’re kids on the blacktop:

BOL BOL IS UNREAL. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DSr4O6IWaS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 15, 2022

We’ve seen big men do spin moves in the past, but it almost never looks as fluid as how the 23-year-old pulled it off. The footwork and agility resemble that of a 6’6″ wing rather than 7’2″ stretch big with limbs for days.

Here’s another angle that zooms in on him going right past standout wing defender De’Andre Hunter, protecting the basketball against standout post defender Onyeka Okongwu, and finishing with a step-through flush. And fine, Trae Young tried, too.

Bol Bol are you SERIOUS?? pic.twitter.com/A5yVTPj0eX — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2022

Bol Bol has been a revelation for the Magic this season. Through the first 28 games with Orlando, he’s averaging 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting it at a spectacular 60.8 percent clip and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s his first real chance to garner consistent minutes and he’s making the most of the opportunity – and then some. The Magic luckily signed him on for a partially-guaranteed deal extended til next season. With just a $2.2 million price tag on his deal, it’s a safe bet they’ll be welcoming him back with open arms.

The Magic are amongst the leaders in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes for next season. But if the lottery luck doesn’t come there way, Bol Bol looks just like him if you squint hard enough.