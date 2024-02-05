Budding Magic star Franz Wagner gave an insight on how he could still improve his game after dropping 38 against the Pistons on Sunday.

The Orlando Magic have assembled a nice young core that's on the precipice of breaking into the upper-echelon of the Eastern Conference. At the heart of the Magic's growth into one of the most exciting up-and-coming teams in the NBA has been Franz Wagner, who showed out his deep offensive arsenal en route to scoring 38 points to lead the way for Orlando in their 111-99 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

In fact, Wagner pulled off an incredible feat in his career-best scoring night against the Pistons. The budding Magic star scored all of his points without even attempting a single free throw. That is exceptionally hard to do, especially when Wagner made plenty of forays into the paint.

Nonetheless, Franz Wagner simply found himself in a prolonged flow state, and after the game, the Magic forward explained how he was able to get into such an incredible rhythm. Moreover, he gave an insight as to how he can manufacture even more easy points for his team moving forward from the charity stripe.

“I was able to get into the paint off pick and rolls, just drives and stuff. Making shots always really helps. [But] I'm still working on how I can find more contact on my finishing and stuff. That just shows that I got some more work to do on that end,” Wagner said, per Bally Sports Magic. “[But] I can't really control if I'm getting the call or not.”

Franz Wagner certainly has a tendency to be more finesse with his drives to the hoop, opting to use his stellar footwork and agility to slalom his way towards the hoop. The Magic forward is very slithery, and with his ballhandling in a 6'10 frame, he can get to his spots at will — especially more so against a bad defensive team such as the Pistons.

Could Wagner be more proactive in barreling into defenders the way Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden do? Perhaps. But superstar calls should go in the Magic forward's favor soon if he continues his path of ascension into one of the best players in the association.