Will Franz Wagner's learnings from Luka Doncic surface in the next game?

Ball-handlers in the league tend to be the most important part of the offense. They bring the ball up and coordinate with their teammates to patch up broken plays. No one does it better than one of the best guards in the world, Dallas Mavericks star, Luka Doncic. So much so that Franz Wagner is learning his moves. He unveiled how this could help the Paolo Banchero-led Orlando Magic in their season campaign, via The Old Man & The Three.

Franz Wagner admitted to JJ Redick that he has been studying Luka Doncic. The Mavericks star has one move in particular that he likes so much.

“But I watch a lot of the other players… Like Luka how does he slow down in the paint? … Shai, how's he changing his pace?” the Magic star said.

Wagner might need to use these moves in the Magic's run halfway through the season. Doncic has been known to create space using this very maneuver. Whenever he gets the screen, he does not immediately rush into a direction. Rather, he has mastered the art of deceleration in these situations. It helps get into a better position to salvage a broken play, have a look at other open teammates, or create a better shot for himself. So far, this has been very useful for Doncic and the Magic having it in their arsenal would not be bad at all

Franz Wagner and the Magic's run for a playoff ticket

Wagner has been an effective secondary star alongside Paolo Banchero. The Magic currently have a 22-win and 19-loss record which is good enough to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. There is still a lot left to be desired since most members of their system are young but the progress has been evident.

For Wagner, he has put up solid numbers to give them a boost on all fronts. He has notched 20.9 points per contest by knocking down 46.7% of his shots from the field. His assist numbers of 3.9 and his rebounding production of 5.9 also prove that he is on the way up to being an all-around star.