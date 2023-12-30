Franz Wagner shines in the NBA spotlight, making a strong case for an All-Star selection with his pivotal performances for the Orlando Magic.

As the NBA All-Star game voting intensifies, Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic is increasingly recognized as a prime candidate for his inaugural All-Star appearance. In his third season in the NBA, Wagner has played a crucial role in driving the Magic to an impressive 19-12 record, positioning them fifth in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.

Franz Wagner's recent averages

Wagner's performance this season has been nothing short of remarkable. He's notched career-highs across the board, averaging 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. His shooting efficiency is notable as well, with a 46.6 percent success rate from the field. Yet, it's Wagner's extraordinary showing in the Magic's recent games that really cements his case for All-Star selection. In the last five matches, he has significantly raised his level of play, boasting an average of 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals, all while maintaining an impressive 56.2 percent shooting from the field.

Franz Wagner's last five games: 32 pts, 9 reb, 58% fg

24 pts, 5 reb, 50% fg

28 pts, 8 reb, 9 ast, 59% fg

24 pts, 6 reb, 57% fg

29 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 57% fg pic.twitter.com/UzVnyYWf1Y — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 30, 2023

This surge in performance is particularly noteworthy considering the caliber of the opposition. Franz Wagner's elevated gameplay was on full display against some of the league's toughest teams, including playoff contenders like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

In those rigorous matchups, the Magic clinched three victories, a testament to Wagner's impact on the court. His standout moment came in the game against the Knicks, where he led the team with a season-high 32 points, steering the Magic to a significant win.

Franz Wagner deserving of not only an All-Star nod

Beyond his statistical achievements, Wagner's recent performances have positioned him as a strong contender for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week Award, an honor previously secured by his teammate Paolo Banchero in late November. His ability to consistently deliver high-caliber performances, especially in games against top-tier teams, not only underscores his value to the Magic but also highlights his growth as a player.

Wagner's comprehensive contributions and his knack for rising to the occasion against formidable opponents underscore his evolution and increasing significance to the Orlando Magic. With the All-Star game on the horizon, Wagner's exceptional performances and his critical role in the Magic's success this season present a strong argument for his inclusion. His emergence as a key player in the NBA is evident, and his candidacy for the All-Star game reflects his rising stature in the league.