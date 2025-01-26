Franz Wagner's Jan. 25 performance against the Detroit Pistons is forever etched into the Orlando Magic's history books. With a 25-point fourth quarter, the budding superstar tied Tracy McGrady's franchise record for most points in a single quarter.

In his fourth-quarter barrage, Wagner went 9-for-10 from the field, including 4-for-4 from three, to guide Orlando to a 121-113 win. He is the fourth player since 1997 to post those single-quarter numbers while shooting 90 percent from the field, per StatMuse.

In just his second game back from injury, Wagner entered the final frame with just seven points. He wound up scoring 25 of the Magic's 42 points in the fourth quarter, accounting for 59 percent of the team's point total in the last act. He ended the game with 32 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes.

Wagner and Paolo Banchero combined for 64 points in the game to end Orlando's five-game losing streak. Their combined production lifted the Magic over Cade Cunningham's 35-point double-double effort.

Since returning from a torn right oblique that resulted in a 20-game absence, Wagner has scored 52 total points over the last two games in just 54 minutes. So far, he has picked up right where he left off, continuing to enjoy a breakout season in his fourth year.

Magic getting healthier ahead of All-Star Break

After enduring a brief period with four of their five starters out with injuries, the Magic are slowly getting healthier as they enter the second half of the year. Both Wagner and Banchero, the team's two biggest stars, have returned to the court, giving the team the boost it needed ahead of its final playoff push.

Orlando is still without Jalen Suggs, Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner in its rotation. While Suggs and Bitadze near their returns, Moritz Wagner's torn ACL ended his season in December 2024. At the time of his injury, the older Wagner brother was also enjoying a breakout season, averaging a career-high 12.9 points per game off the bench.

The Magic currently sit at 24-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference. That puts them on track to make the postseason play-in tournament. However, after finishing the year with the No. 5 seed in 2023-2024, anything less would be a disappointment, especially considering their 15-7 start to 2024-2025 before injuries hit them like a storm.