The Orlando Magic have been dealing with a lot of key injuries this season, and they just suffered another one to Moe Wagner, who will be out for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Orlando Magic forward Moe Wagner has suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee, sources told ESPN. Wagner averaged 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18.8 minutes as a strong candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, ranking second in the NBA in total points off the bench,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Magic are already without Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero for some time, and now they will have to continue to go deep in their bench throughout the season.