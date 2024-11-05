Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs shared heartfelt words on Monday night about teammate Wendell Carter Jr., who missed the team’s latest matchup due to a recent left foot plantar fascia strain. Carter, who suffered the injury during the Magic’s 117-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, became a focal point of a touching moment on the bench, where Suggs consoled him, highlighting the support and unity within the injury-plagued Magic squad.

Orlando’s season has been marred by an unfortunate string of injuries, with key players like Paolo Banchero already sidelined for several weeks and now Carter out for an indefinite period. The 3-5 Magic are grappling with the toll these setbacks have taken on their early campaign, adding to the team’s challenging five-game road stretch, which includes an upcoming rematch with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Jalen Suggs highlights emotional moment with Wendell Carter Jr. in loss to Mavs

Suggs reflected on his interaction with Carter, noting the importance of reminding his teammate of his value beyond the court. Speaking to the media after Orlando’s 102-86 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Suggs elaborated on the message he shared with Carter.

“How great of a human being he is, and that’s what I kept telling him,” Suggs stated. “I love you regardless of whether you’re hurt, whether you’re playing, whether you’re playing amazing, whether you’re playing bad. It doesn’t matter. This basketball thing – it’s our job, and naturally, others, fans, media put a lot of pressure on the players, and at the end of the day, it’s easy to forget that you’re a human being.”

Suggs continued, underscoring the dedication and resilience Carter has displayed, particularly throughout the offseason. He highlighted the efforts Carter made to prepare for the season, sacrificing time to work closely with the training staff and focusing on his health.

“He’s taking a ton of time sacrificing, going places to be around the training staff to put in the work to make his body healthy and be in a great space as the season starts… then things come up, and it just shows you that life is not perfect,” Suggs said. “I was just trying to remind him that he’s so loved, that he’s appreciated for what he does on the court, and most importantly off the court, he’s a great human being.”

Suggs views Carter Jr.'s setback as growth opportunity amid Magic's challenging start

This recent setback represents another test in Wendell Carter Jr.'s journey, Jalen Suggs expressed, adding that he believed it would ultimately make his teammate stronger. “This is just another trial that God is sending his way. Another part of his journey that he gets to learn from and come back even stronger, as he always has. Like I said, the moments always feel heavier than what they are in hindsight when you’re able to look back at it – just reminded him of that, keep his spirits high and remind him that he’s loved.”

The Magic’s depth has been severely tested with Carter’s absence, as they look to overcome the impact of multiple injuries in this young season. The team’s 3-5 record reflects the challenges they’ve faced without some of their core players, including Banchero, who remains out of the lineup for several weeks.

As of now, there is no clear timeline for Carter’s return, leaving Orlando to adapt and rely on other roster members to fill the gap in his absence. With Wednesday’s matchup against the 3-4 Pacers looming, the Magic will aim to end their taxing road trip on a high note, hoping for a boost when they eventually regain full strength.