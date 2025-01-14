Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is expected to receive a significant injury status upgrade, according to Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel. The team plans to change his designation from “torn right oblique” to “return to competition reconditioning,” signaling his progress toward a return to action.

Wagner sustained the torn oblique during the Magic’s 102-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he posted 30 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Before the injury, Wagner was having a career-best season, averaging 24.4 points, 5.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field in 25 games. Despite his absence over the last 16 games, Orlando has maintained its strong position, sitting at 23-18 and holding the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Franz Wagner's return signals Magic's push for a strong second half of the season

The timing of Wagner’s potential return aligns perfectly with the resurgence of All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, who recently rejoined the team after missing 34 consecutive games with the same injury. Banchero has quickly made an impact, averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 55.2% shooting from the field and 60% from three in his two games back. In the Magic’s 109-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Banchero led the charge with 34 points and seven rebounds, showcasing his ability to lead the team offensively.

The Magic begin a crucial two-game road trip this week, facing the Bucks (20-17) on Wednesday night before taking on the Boston Celtics (28-11) in a nationally televised contest on Friday. With Wagner’s imminent return and Banchero back in form, Orlando appears primed to make a strong push in the second half of the season.

Together, Wagner and Banchero could serve as the catalyst for a surging Magic squad as they aim to solidify their position among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Wagner’s scoring versatility and defensive capabilities, paired with Banchero’s dynamic offensive game, provide Orlando with a potent duo capable of competing against the league’s best.

The Magic’s performance in these upcoming matchups will provide a glimpse into their potential ceiling as they work to build momentum heading into the latter stages of the season. Moreover, Wagner’s upgrade marks a significant step toward a fully healthy roster and could be the turning point in the Magic’s pursuit of success.