Paolo Banchero made a statement in his return to the court Friday night, delivering a stellar performance despite the Orlando Magic's narrow 109-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing 34 games due to a torn right oblique, the All-Star forward posted 34 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. Banchero shot 11-for-21 from the field, including an efficient 5-for-8 from beyond the arc, and converted 7-of-10 free throws in just 27 minutes, playing under a minutes restriction.

Before his injury, Banchero had been off to a remarkable start to his third NBA season, averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 34.4% from three. He also recorded a career-high 50 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers on October 28, underscoring his growing dominance on the court.

Paolo Banchero reflects on challenges from time spent sidelined

Reflecting on his first game back against the Bucks, Banchero acknowledged the challenges of regaining his rhythm and conditioning but expressed satisfaction with his overall performance.

“I feel alright. A little sore. I think I performed pretty good,” Banchero said postgame. “Just for the way I was feeling, [the] first couple of minutes I definitely felt that — just my legs, kind of, feeling a little weak and my wind not being there. But I think as the game went on, I kind of caught my wind and was able to slow the game down. Honestly, once I got to that point, I think it just felt natural again.”

The extended time on the sidelines gave Banchero a different perspective, but he admitted that he would have preferred to be playing.

“I think just the benefits really was watching from the sidelines and seeing what goes on from the sidelines—how the coaches see it and stuff like that,” he said. “But honestly, I would’ve much rather been out there, so I’m just happy to be back.”

Jamahl Mosley praises Banchero's standout return in Magic's loss to Bucks

Head coach Jamahl Mosley lauded Paolo Banchero’s performance, emphasizing the forward’s poise and determination.

“I didn’t see that one coming. I can tell you that… but that’s who he is,” Mosley said. “The kid’s been working his tail off to get back in, and so what he was able to do with poise, taking the right shots, the right time defending, taking matchups on. Again, this tells you how much he wants to go get it and get after it. That’s who he is. I mean, he’s a star for a reason.”

Banchero, who admitted he didn’t expect such a strong performance, remained focused on improving as he regains full strength.

“I honestly didn’t [expect it] either. It just kind of happened,” Banchero said. “I didn’t feel like my full self — had a couple of moments where I wanted to dunk and my legs just didn’t really give me the boost I needed. As I keep going and getting more games under my belt, I think I’ll start to feel my body kind of catch back up.”

The Magic, now 22-18, have dropped to fifth in the Eastern Conference following two consecutive losses. Despite the setback, Banchero’s return provides a significant boost as Orlando looks to bounce back in their next matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (15-21) on Sunday night. The Magic, currently 2-1 against the 76ers this season, aim to secure the season series and regain momentum as they conclude their three-game homestand.