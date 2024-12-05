The Orlando Magic regained momentum Wednesday night with a hard-fought 106-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The win marked a bounce back for the Magic, who improved to 16-8 on the season following a disappointing 121-106 loss to the New York Knicks in their final NBA Cup match.

Franz Wagner played a pivotal role in the victory, leading the Magic with 35 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one block while converting all 10 of his free throw attempts. The performance marked Wagner’s seventh 30-point game this season, equaling his total from last year.

After the game, Wagner reflected on his consistency and growth, especially with Paolo Banchero sidelined due to injury.

“I try to be consistent with anything I do, just try to focus on my habits before the game and little rituals I got,” Wagner said. “Just try to always be in that same mindset kind of going into the game. Obviously, with P out I got a lot more opportunity to be on the ball – a lot more of those situations where I can make the decision and it’s a challenge too. I’m still learning a lot, honestly feel like there’s a bunch of stuff I can still improve on. So I hope I can do that.”

Franz Wagner's stellar stretch sparks All-Star talk amid increased leadership

In his last 10 games, Wagner has averaged 26.9 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.5% from the field. His performances have drawn attention, fueling conversations about potential All-Star and All-NBA honors.

“It’s great but I’m one of those guys before the game I try to focus on the stuff that really matters and gets me to have a good game,” Wagner said. “I don’t focus on those things too much. Obviously, it’s really cool to be playing well and have a good season but I think everybody kind of has their own motivation. I think that’s just kind of an add-on for me.”

With Banchero unavailable, Wagner has embraced a more prominent leadership role with the Magic, both on and off the court.

“With P out, it’s more leadership on the court in terms of what we’re running and if we need a good shot, or be poised and kind of get everybody together,” Wagner explained. “In general I think I’m someone who tries to lead by example and on an individual basis, kind of find the moments with guys.”

Despite his increased responsibilities, Wagner acknowledged that Banchero’s support remains valuable even from the sidelines.

“I mean we haven’t really done that during the game because obviously we’re focused on the game,” Wagner said. “But I think it’s good that his engagement level throughout the game, helping me. Obviously, he’s in those situations so he’s more used to it. And so I look for him to help us out too and just get his viewpoint when he sees something.”

Jonathan Isaac highlights Wagner's impact in Magic's win over 76ers

Jonathan Isaac, who contributed 14 points, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, praised Wagner’s emergence as a leader during Banchero’s absence.

“Yeah, I mean amazed of course but I’m not surprised,” Isaac said. “He’s put the work in and he’s had a unique opportunity with Paolo being out and he’s taking advantage of it. I’m proud of him and he’s been extremely consistent but if you know him, you know that was gonna be a part of his DNA from the very beginning.”

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley also highlighted the team’s resilience in responding to Tuesday’s loss, emphasizing the collective effort that defines the Magic’s identity.

“It’s not surprising because that’s the identity of the Orlando Magic. That’s who we are,” Mosley said. “We’re gonna fight, we’re gonna grind it out, whatever it looks like we’re gonna stick to our defense and how we want to guard night in and night out. Whether we’re making shots or not, this is a gritty group that’s gonna find a way no matter what.”

The Magic will close out their Atlantic road trip with a rematch against the struggling 76ers (5-15) as they look to continue their strong start to the 2024-25 season.