The Orlando Magic saw their six-game win streak snapped on Tuesday night, falling to the New York Knicks in a 121-106 blowout during their final NBA Cup Group A matchup. Although the loss dropped the Magic to 15-8 on the season, they still secured a wild card spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals and will face the Milwaukee Bucks next Tuesday.

Franz Wagner, a key figure in the Magic's strong start this season, delivered another standout performance. Wagner recorded a game-high 30 points, six assists, three rebounds, and three steals, further bolstering his case for All-Star consideration.

Speaking about advancing in the NBA Cup despite the loss, Wagner acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the moment:

“We earned our way to the quarterfinal. Obviously, not our best game today, but that’s why you play every minute in the other games. It feels weird even after a game like this to advance, but yeah, that’s just part of it.”

Magic's defensive lapses and turnovers fuels Knicks NBA Cup win

The Magic struggled on both ends of the floor against the Knicks, allowing New York to shoot an efficient 50.6% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range. The Knicks also converted all 20 of their free-throw attempts. Conversely, Orlando shot just 43.7% overall and 23.1% from beyond the arc.

Addressing the team’s shortcomings, Wagner pointed to defensive lapses and the Knicks’ offensive rhythm:

“I think we didn’t have our usual effort and physicality on defense. They got into a rhythm, and we really didn’t at any point in the game offensively. We also have to give them credit, I thought they also made some tough looks tonight. And that’s how it is sometimes.”

Turnovers compounded the Magic’s issues, as they conceded 16 turnovers that resulted in 32 points for the Knicks. Head coach Jamahl Mosley cited this as a decisive factor:

“16 turnovers for 32 points. That’s what happened. We coughed it up, gave them easy baskets. It’s hard to win a game where you turn the ball over 16 times for 32 points; you’re just giving points away, and they got all easy baskets in that situation.”

Magic focus on quick rebound vs. 76ers as Franz Wagner's All-Star case grows

Looking ahead to the team’s next matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (5-14), Mosley emphasized the importance of learning from the loss and moving forward:

“You have to flush this one. I mean, you take the lessons from it, obviously the things that they do that hurt us, which is you can focus on the turnovers and how they happened. A lot of it was because we did end up turning shots down and we played in a crowd. The other side of it was a little bit of carelessness with the basketball.”

Despite the setback, Mosley reaffirmed his confidence in Wagner’s leadership and growing reputation:

“Franz continues to make his case for being an All-Star. There’s not much else to say in that regard. He continues to make a case for why he’s an All-Star.”

The Magic will finish their five-game road trip with back-to-back games against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday and Friday night. They then return home Sunday to face the Phoenix Suns (12-8) before their NBA Cup quarterfinal showdown against the Bucks, set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

With a 15-8 record and a promising start to the season, the Magic aim to regroup quickly and make a statement in their first NBA Cup knockout stage appearance. Franz Wagner’s continued excellence will be a crucial factor as Orlando looks to bounce back and keep their momentum alive.