Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has missed approximately the last month and a half with an ankle injury. The last time he took the court was back on November 25th against the Sixers, a game Orlando went on to lose. Considering how long Suggs has been out of the lineup due to injury, when the Magic take their home floor to face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night, every Magic fan under the sun will want to know: Is Jalen Suggs playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

This question has yet to be answered definitively. The Magic have Suggs listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown with right ankle soreness, per a tweet from Orlando Sentinel’s Khobi Price. Additionally, Bol Bol, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, and Moritz Wagner have all been ruled out for the Magic.

Suggs, 21, is in his second year in the NBA, both with the Magic. He’s averaging 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 14 appearances this season. One area where Suggs has improved compared to last season is his scoring efficiency. He’s converting 41.9% of his field goals thus far as a sophomore. While this percentage doesn’t jump off the page by any means, it’s a huge improvement from his rookie-season field goal percentage of 36.1%.

Regardless of whether Suggs is available to play Thursday or not, don’t expect the Magic to pick up a win against a great Grizzlies team. Memphis has won its last four games and, at 24-13, is in a tie with the Nuggets for the West’s best record.