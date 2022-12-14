By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs has been sidelined since November 25th with right ankle soreness. He exited that game early after logging 19 minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s been more or less three weeks since the Magic have had their starting point guard, but a recent update indicates that they won’t have to wait for all that much longer for him to return.

On Wednesday, Suggs was filmed practicing with the Magic for the first time since the ankle injury, per a tweet from Orlando Sentinel beat writer Kobi Price. The footage depicts Suggs practicing free throws post-shootaround alongside Magic coaches and personnel:

Jalen Suggs getting in some on-court work after shootaround this morning with assistant coaches Randy Gregory and Aubrey McCreary. First time I've seen him on the practice courts since being sidelined with the right ankle soreness. pic.twitter.com/UYjICdzhqa — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) December 14, 2022

Jalen Suggs, 21, is in his second year in the NBA, both with the Magic, after he was selected fifth in the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s averaging 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 14 appearances this season. Suggs has struggled to shoot the ball from behind the arc since entering the pros, converting just 29.4% of his treys thus far and 23.5% for his career.

While Suggs is certainly trending toward a return to the floor soon, he’s not quite there yet. So, expect Markelle Fultz to continue to get the starting nod at the point guard spot until Suggs re-enters the lineup. Fultz missed the first 21 games of the 2022-23 campaign with a fractured toe but has played well as of late, averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across seven games. Impressively, Fultz is shooting 45.5% from three-point range on 1.6 attempts per contest after never shooting better than 30% in any prior season.