As the 2023-24 NBA season approaches, Orlando Magic's head coach Jamahl Mosley emphasized the team's internal competitive spirit, signaling a more challenging road ahead for established players and newcomers alike. Mosley addressed Cole Anthony's understanding of that dynamic at Friday's practice prior to the preseason finale against Flamengo.

Anthony, entering his fourth season with the Magic, witnessed a shift in his role in 2022-23. After boasting impressive averages of 16.3 points, 5.7 assist and 5.4 rebounds per game in his sophomore campaign as a starter, Anthony transitioned to a bench role last season, resulting in a decline in numbers. Anthony increased his efficiency, though, shooting 45% from the field and 36.4% from three compared to shooting 39.1% from the field and 33.8% from three the season prior.

Mosley's recent comments highlight the intense nature of Orlando's internal competition, especially in the crowded backcourt.

“We said it from the beginning… it's going to be a competition,” Mosley remarked. “You're going to have to fight for spots. You’re going to have to fight for minutes and compete for those minutes. Now, this is the first time it’s been where you’re battling for every moment that you can step on the floor.”

The backcourt competition is stacked, featuring Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs—Orlando's current starters—plus Gary Harris and rookie Anthony Black. Fellow lottery pick Jett Howard could get minutes on the perimeter, too. Beyond the backcourt, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero lead the Magic's young core, supplemented by Wendell Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac and Chuma Okeke. Even sharpshooting veteran Joe Ingles is poised to make his mark.

Orlando's depth is undeniable, and as Mosley's message drives home, every player, including Anthony, will need to prove their worth every minute on the court this upcoming season.