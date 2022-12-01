Published December 1, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Orlando Magic on Monday, but Bol Bol continued his strong start to this season in the loss. He finished with 24 points on 66.7 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent from three-point range, six rebounds and two blocked shots. After the game, he drew some strong praise from Kevin Durant via Dan Savage of Orlando Magic.com.

Kevin Durant on the @OrlandoMagic's @BolBol: "He's unique. He's tough to deal with." (Video via Nets PR) pic.twitter.com/GuF98apEpc — Dan Savage (@Dan_Savage) November 29, 2022

“He’s unique, he’s tough to deal with,” Kevin Durant said. “You can see his confidence growing by the game. He can pretty much do everything on the basketball court. He just needs more reps, the last few years he’s been in and out the lineup, hurt, G League stints, but I love what Jamahl is doing with him over there, putting him at the point sometimes, playing him at the five, just moving him cause he’s such a versatile player. It’s great for the league, I think you’ll continue to see him be more and more of an impact player as time goes on. He’s playing well this year.”

To this point, Bol Bol has been averaging 13.5 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and 2.o blocked shots while shooting 60.1 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three-point range. He’s played in 21 games this season while starting 16 of them.

Bol had been hampered with injuries and scarce playing time his first three years in the NBA and last season he didn’t even suit up for the Magic after being traded to the team. This season, Bol is fully healthy and has thrown his name into the Most Improved Player Award race. Just recently, Bol’s Magic teammate Paolo Banchero spoke out in favor of Bol when compared to Victor Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft.